Black Friday in Iowa City: Nebraska-Iowa gets 11 a.m. CBS kick

Nebraska will close the 2026 regular season at Iowa with an early 11 a.m. CT kickoff. The two teams will square off on CBS in Kinnick Stadium.

It will be the second straight season the game will be played in the early window on CBS, and the third time in the last four seasons. 2025 was the only time in the 15-year history of the Heroes Trophy series that the game was played at night on NBC.

***JOIN HUSKERONLINE FOR $1 FOR YOUR FIRST 5 DAYS AND 50% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR***

Since starting out 3-1 against Iowa in the Heroes Trophy game, the Hawkeyes have won 10 out of the last 11 meetings to hold a commanding 11-4 record in the series. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has won seven games in a row in Lincoln, which is more than any opposing head coach in modern-day history.

Also on Wednesday, we learned the kickoff times and networks for Nebraska’s first three games of the 2026 season. The Ohio game will kick off at 11 AM CT on FS1, while the Bowling Green game is set for a 6:00 PM kick on FS1, and North Dakota will air on BTN at 6:15 PM.

It’s also noted that NU’s homecoming game against Maryland will kick off no later than 4:00 pm CT.

The remaining kickoff times and networks will not be known until 12 or 7 days in advance.