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Boston College forward Boden Kapke commits to Nebraska basketball

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut2 hours agoRobinWashut

Nebraska has filled another of its priority frontcourt needs with a commitment from Boston College forward Boden Kapke on Saturday.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pound junior from Victoria, Minnesota, started 17 of his 31 appearances for the Eagles last season, averaging 26.8 minutes per contest. He was the team’s third-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 33.3% on 87 attempts from 3-point range.

That included scoring in double figures in his final five regular-season contests, highlighted by a career-high 25 points against Virginia Tech.

Kapke, who played his first two seasons at Butler, also visited the Hokies and Saint Louis after entering the portal on April 4. He played in 56 games with 16 starts for the Bulldogs, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds as a sophomore in 2024-25.

Kapke joins Belmont forward Sam Orme, Montana/Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts, and Utah Valley point guard Trevan Leonhardt in Nebraska’s portal class. The Huskers now have two available spots on their 2026-27 roster.

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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

FRESHMENREDSHIRT FRESHMENSOPHOMORESJUNIORSSENIORS
Colin RiceBraden FragerSam OrmePryce Sandfort
Jacob LanierLeo CurtisConnor Essegian+
Will CooperUgnius Jarusevicius+
Cale Jacobsen
Boden Kapke
Kadyn Betts
Trevan Leonhardt
Henry Burt#
Nebraska’s roster numbers by class
2/150/153/151/157/15
+ = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

Future roster matrix

2026-272027-282028-292029-30
Pryce Sandfort – SRSam Orme – SRBraden Frager – SRColin Rice – SR
Connor Essegian – SR (+)Braden Frager – JRLeo Curtis – SRJacob Lanier – SR
Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+)Leo Curtis – JRWill Cooper – SR
Cale Jacobsen – SRWill Cooper – JRColin Rice – JR
Henry Burt – SR (#)Colin Rice – SOJacob Lanier – JR
Boden Kapke – SRJacob Lanier – SO
Kadyn Betts – SR
Trevn Leohnhardt – SR
Sam Orme – JR
Braden Frager – SO
Leo Curtis – SO
Will Cooper – SO
Colin Rice – FR
Jacob Lanier – FR
13/156/155/152/15
+ = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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