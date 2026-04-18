Boston College forward Boden Kapke commits to Nebraska basketball
Nebraska has filled another of its priority frontcourt needs with a commitment from Boston College forward Boden Kapke on Saturday.
The 6-foot-11, 255-pound junior from Victoria, Minnesota, started 17 of his 31 appearances for the Eagles last season, averaging 26.8 minutes per contest. He was the team’s third-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 33.3% on 87 attempts from 3-point range.
That included scoring in double figures in his final five regular-season contests, highlighted by a career-high 25 points against Virginia Tech.
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Kapke, who played his first two seasons at Butler, also visited the Hokies and Saint Louis after entering the portal on April 4. He played in 56 games with 16 starts for the Bulldogs, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds as a sophomore in 2024-25.
Kapke joins Belmont forward Sam Orme, Montana/Minnesota forward Kadyn Betts, and Utah Valley point guard Trevan Leonhardt in Nebraska’s portal class. The Huskers now have two available spots on their 2026-27 roster.
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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart
|FRESHMEN
|REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
|SOPHOMORES
|JUNIORS
|SENIORS
|Colin Rice
|Braden Frager
|Sam Orme
|Pryce Sandfort
|Jacob Lanier
|Leo Curtis
|Connor Essegian+
|Will Cooper
|Ugnius Jarusevicius+
|Cale Jacobsen
|Boden Kapke
|Kadyn Betts
|Trevan Leonhardt
|Henry Burt#
|Nebraska’s roster numbers by class
|2/15
|0/15
|3/15
|1/15
|7/15
Future roster matrix
|2026-27
|2027-28
|2028-29
|2029-30
|Pryce Sandfort – SR
|Sam Orme – SR
|Braden Frager – SR
|Colin Rice – SR
|Connor Essegian – SR (+)
|Braden Frager – JR
|Leo Curtis – SR
|Jacob Lanier – SR
|Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+)
|Leo Curtis – JR
|Will Cooper – SR
|Cale Jacobsen – SR
|Will Cooper – JR
|Colin Rice – JR
|Henry Burt – SR (#)
|Colin Rice – SO
|Jacob Lanier – JR
|Boden Kapke – SR
|Jacob Lanier – SO
|Kadyn Betts – SR
|Trevn Leohnhardt – SR
|Sam Orme – JR
|Braden Frager – SO
|Leo Curtis – SO
|Will Cooper – SO
|Colin Rice – FR
|Jacob Lanier – FR
|13/15
|6/15
|5/15
|2/15
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