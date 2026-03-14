Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue
With a chance to solidify its March Madness position in Chicago, Nebraska went one and done with a blowout loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.
Here is our final look at the 26-6 Huskers’ latest bracketology heading into Selection Sunday…
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Nebraska’s résumé
|Overall record
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Best NET win
|Worst NET loss
|26-6
|16-2
|7-3
|3-1
|9-6
|6-0
|5-0
|6-0
|Illinois (A)
|UCLA (A)
Nebraska’s team sheet rankings
WASHUT: March Madness still awaits, but Nebraska lost plenty of momentum in Big Ten tourney blowout
Bracketology outlook
|Outlet
|Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
|Bracket Matrix
|NU is in 121/121 brackets (3 seed)
|TeamRankings
|100% chance (4 seed)
|T-Ranketology
|100% chance (99.6% at-large bid) (4 seed)
Hoops Tunnel Talk: As postseason begins, Nebraska’s offseason work is already well underway
Notable bracket projections
|Bracket
|Projected seed
|Projected opponent
|Location
|Joe Lunardi, ESPN
|3 seed (Last updated 3/14)
|Wright State (14)
|Oklahoma City
|James Fletcher, ON3
|3 seed (Last updated 3/14)
|Louisiana Tech (14)
|Oklahoma City
|Andy Katz, NCAA.com
|3 seed (Last updated 3/10)
|UC Irvine (14)
|Oklahoma City
|Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports
|4 seed (Last updated 3/14)
|Hofstra (13)
|–
|801 Bracketology
|3 seed (Last updated 3/14)
|–
|–
|T3 Bracketology
|3 seed (Last updated 3/14)
|–
|–
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