Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue

With a chance to solidify its March Madness position in Chicago, Nebraska went one and done with a blowout loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Here is our final look at the 26-6 Huskers’ latest bracketology heading into Selection Sunday…

JOIN NOW: Get a $1 trial for an annual membership bundle for access to HuskerOnline + On3 + Rivals!

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall record Home Away Neutral Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Best NET win Worst NET loss 26-6 16-2 7-3 3-1 9-6 6-0 5-0 6-0 Illinois (A) UCLA (A)

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

Metric Current Previous NET 13 12 KenPom 14 12 KPI 20 19 SOR 8 7 BPI 17 17 Torvik 20 17 WAB 6 9

WASHUT: March Madness still awaits, but Nebraska lost plenty of momentum in Big Ten tourney blowout

Bracketology outlook

Outlet Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances Bracket Matrix NU is in 121/121 brackets (3 seed) TeamRankings 100% chance (4 seed) T-Ranketology 100% chance (99.6% at-large bid) (4 seed)

Hoops Tunnel Talk: As postseason begins, Nebraska’s offseason work is already well underway

Notable bracket projections

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!