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Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its Big Ten Tournament loss to Purdue

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut1 hour agoRobinWashut

With a chance to solidify its March Madness position in Chicago, Nebraska went one and done with a blowout loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Here is our final look at the 26-6 Huskers’ latest bracketology heading into Selection Sunday…

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Nebraska’s résumé

Overall recordHomeAwayNeutralQ1Q2Q3Q4Best NET winWorst NET loss
26-616-27-33-19-66-05-06-0Illinois (A)UCLA (A)

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

MetricCurrentPrevious
NET1312
KenPom1412
KPI2019
SOR87
BPI1717
Torvik2017
WAB69

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Bracketology outlook

OutletNebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
Bracket MatrixNU is in 121/121 brackets (3 seed)
TeamRankings100% chance (4 seed)
T-Ranketology100% chance (99.6% at-large bid) (4 seed)

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Notable bracket projections

BracketProjected seedProjected opponentLocation
Joe Lunardi, ESPN3 seed (Last updated 3/14)Wright State (14)Oklahoma City
James Fletcher, ON33 seed (Last updated 3/14)Louisiana Tech (14)Oklahoma City
Andy Katz, NCAA.com3 seed (Last updated 3/10)UC Irvine (14)Oklahoma City
Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports4 seed (Last updated 3/14)Hofstra (13)
801 Bracketology3 seed (Last updated 3/14)
T3 Bracketology3 seed (Last updated 3/14)

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