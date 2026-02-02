Skip to main content
Nebraska
Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its losses to Michigan, Illinois

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut2 hours agoRobinWashut

Following its record-breaking 20-0 start to the season, Nebraska has now dropped back-to-back games to top-10 opponents Michigan and Illinois.

Here’s a look at the Huskers’ latest bracketology following their first two losses of the season…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall recordHomeAwayNeutralQ1Q2Q3Q4Best NET winWorst NET loss
20-212-15-13-06-25-03-06-0Illinois (A)Illinois (H)

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

MetricCurrentPrevious
NET107
KenPom1211
KPI95
SOR55
BPI1817
Torvik1211
WAB55

WASHUT: Nebraska got out-muscled by Illinois in another top-10 defeat

Bracketology outlook

OutletNebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
Bracket MatrixNU is in 97/97 brackets (1-3 seed)
TeamRankings100% chance (3 seed)
T-Ranketology100% chance (99.8% at-large bid)

Fiery 3-point shooting not enough as Nebraska basketball falls to No. 9 Illinois

Notable bracket projections

BracketProjected seedProjected opponentLocation
Joe Lunardi, ESPN3 seed (Last updated 2/2)
James Fletcher, ON32 seed (Last updated 2/1)Charlotte (15)Philadelphia
Andy Katz, NCAA.com1 seed (Last updated 1/27)Merrimack (16)Oklahoma City
Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports2 seed (Last updated 1/30)UT Martin (15)
T3 Bracketology2 seed (Last updated 2/1)

