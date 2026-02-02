Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its losses to Michigan, Illinois
Following its record-breaking 20-0 start to the season, Nebraska has now dropped back-to-back games to top-10 opponents Michigan and Illinois.
Here’s a look at the Huskers’ latest bracketology following their first two losses of the season…
Nebraska’s résumé
|Overall record
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Best NET win
|Worst NET loss
|20-2
|12-1
|5-1
|3-0
|6-2
|5-0
|3-0
|6-0
|Illinois (A)
|Illinois (H)
Nebraska’s team sheet rankings
Bracketology outlook
|Outlet
|Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
|Bracket Matrix
|NU is in 97/97 brackets (1-3 seed)
|TeamRankings
|100% chance (3 seed)
|T-Ranketology
|100% chance (99.8% at-large bid)
Notable bracket projections
|Bracket
|Projected seed
|Projected opponent
|Location
|Joe Lunardi, ESPN
|3 seed (Last updated 2/2)
|–
|–
|James Fletcher, ON3
|2 seed (Last updated 2/1)
|Charlotte (15)
|Philadelphia
|Andy Katz, NCAA.com
|1 seed (Last updated 1/27)
|Merrimack (16)
|Oklahoma City
|Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports
|2 seed (Last updated 1/30)
|UT Martin (15)
|–
|T3 Bracketology
|2 seed (Last updated 2/1)
|–
|–
