Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its losses to Michigan, Illinois

Following its record-breaking 20-0 start to the season, Nebraska has now dropped back-to-back games to top-10 opponents Michigan and Illinois.

Here’s a look at the Huskers’ latest bracketology following their first two losses of the season…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall record Home Away Neutral Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Best NET win Worst NET loss 20-2 12-1 5-1 3-0 6-2 5-0 3-0 6-0 Illinois (A) Illinois (H)

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

Metric Current Previous NET 10 7 KenPom 12 11 KPI 9 5 SOR 5 5 BPI 18 17 Torvik 12 11 WAB 5 5

WASHUT: Nebraska got out-muscled by Illinois in another top-10 defeat

Bracketology outlook

Outlet Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances Bracket Matrix NU is in 97/97 brackets (1-3 seed) TeamRankings 100% chance (3 seed) T-Ranketology 100% chance (99.8% at-large bid)

Fiery 3-point shooting not enough as Nebraska basketball falls to No. 9 Illinois

Notable bracket projections

