Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Michigan State

With the calendar flipped to 2026 and Big Ten Conference play now in full swing, it’s officially time to track where Nebraska stands in its march back to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is our first look at the 14-0 Huskers’ latest bracketology following their 58-56 win over No. 9 Michigan State…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall record Home Away Neutral Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Best NET win Worst NET loss 14-0 10-0 1-0 3-0 2-0 5-0 0-0 7-0 Illinois (A) N/A

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

Metric Current Previous NET 11 15 KenPom 22 23 KPI 6 8 SOR 5 6 BPI 26 26 Torvik 22 26 WAB 6 9

Bracketology outlook

Outlet Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances Bracket Matrix NU is in 41/41 brackets (3-5 seed) TeamRankings 97% chance (6 seed) T-Ranketology 99.9% chance (99.2% at-large bid)

Notable bracket projections

