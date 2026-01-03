Skip to main content
Nebraska
Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Michigan State

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut34 minutes agoRobinWashut

With the calendar flipped to 2026 and Big Ten Conference play now in full swing, it’s officially time to track where Nebraska stands in its march back to the NCAA Tournament.

Here is our first look at the 14-0 Huskers’ latest bracketology following their 58-56 win over No. 9 Michigan State…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall recordHomeAwayNeutralQ1Q2Q3Q4Best NET winWorst NET loss
14-010-01-03-02-05-00-07-0Illinois (A)N/A

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

MetricCurrentPrevious
NET1115
KenPom2223
KPI68
SOR56
BPI2626
Torvik2226
WAB69

Bracketology outlook

OutletNebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
Bracket MatrixNU is in 41/41 brackets (3-5 seed)
TeamRankings97% chance (6 seed)
T-Ranketology99.9% chance (99.2% at-large bid)

Notable bracket projections

BracketProjected seedProjected opponentLocation
Joe Lunardi, ESPN3 seed (Last updated 1/3)Liberty (13)Tampa
James Fletcher, ON34 seed (Last updated 1/3)
Andy Katz, NCAA.com(No bracket yet)
Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports3 seed (Last updated 1/2)Idaho State (14)Oklahoma City
JBR Bracketology3 seed (Last updated 12/31)
T3 Bracketology3 seed (Last updated 12/31)

