Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Michigan State
With the calendar flipped to 2026 and Big Ten Conference play now in full swing, it’s officially time to track where Nebraska stands in its march back to the NCAA Tournament.
Here is our first look at the 14-0 Huskers’ latest bracketology following their 58-56 win over No. 9 Michigan State…
Nebraska’s résumé
|Overall record
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Best NET win
|Worst NET loss
|14-0
|10-0
|1-0
|3-0
|2-0
|5-0
|0-0
|7-0
|Illinois (A)
|N/A
Nebraska’s team sheet rankings
Bracketology outlook
|Outlet
|Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
|Bracket Matrix
|NU is in 41/41 brackets (3-5 seed)
|TeamRankings
|97% chance (6 seed)
|T-Ranketology
|99.9% chance (99.2% at-large bid)
Notable bracket projections
|Bracket
|Projected seed
|Projected opponent
|Location
|Joe Lunardi, ESPN
|3 seed (Last updated 1/3)
|Liberty (13)
|Tampa
|James Fletcher, ON3
|4 seed (Last updated 1/3)
|Andy Katz, NCAA.com
|(No bracket yet)
|–
|–
|Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports
|3 seed (Last updated 1/2)
|Idaho State (14)
|Oklahoma City
|JBR Bracketology
|3 seed (Last updated 12/31)
|–
|–
|T3 Bracketology
|3 seed (Last updated 12/31)
|–
|–
