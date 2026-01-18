Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Northwestern
Nebraska made short work of Northwestern on Saturday, cruising to a 77-58 road victory to improve to 18-0 on the season.
Here’s a look at NU’s latest bracketology following their fourth Big Ten road victory of the year…
Nebraska’s résumé
|Overall record
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Best NET win
|Worst NET loss
|18-0
|11-0
|4-0
|3-0
|5-0
|5-0
|2-0
|6-0
|Illinois (A)
|N/A
Nebraska’s team sheet rankings
Bracketology outlook
|Outlet
|Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
|Bracket Matrix
|NU is in 77/77 brackets (1-3 seed)
|TeamRankings
|100% chance (2 seed)
|T-Ranketology
|100% chance (99.9% at-large bid)
Notable bracket projections
|Bracket
|Projected seed
|Projected opponent
|Location
|Joe Lunardi, ESPN
|2 seed (Last updated 1/17)
|North Dakota State (15)
|Oklahoma City
|James Fletcher, ON3
|3 seed (Last updated 1/15)
|Oakland (14)
|Philadelphia
|Andy Katz, NCAA.com
|1 seed (Last updated 1/15)
|–
|–
|Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports
|1 seed (Last updated 1/17)
|Navy (16)
|Buffalo
|T3 Bracketology
|2 seed (Last updated 1/16)
|–
|–
