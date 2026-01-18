Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Northwestern

Nebraska made short work of Northwestern on Saturday, cruising to a 77-58 road victory to improve to 18-0 on the season.

Here’s a look at NU’s latest bracketology following their fourth Big Ten road victory of the year…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall record Home Away Neutral Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Best NET win Worst NET loss 18-0 11-0 4-0 3-0 5-0 5-0 2-0 6-0 Illinois (A) N/A

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

Metric Current Previous NET 6 11 KenPom 13 16 KPI 7 7 SOR 2 2 BPI 20 23 Torvik 16 20 WAB 4 3

Bracketology outlook

Outlet Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances Bracket Matrix NU is in 77/77 brackets (1-3 seed) TeamRankings 100% chance (2 seed) T-Ranketology 100% chance (99.9% at-large bid)

Notable bracket projections

