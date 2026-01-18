Skip to main content
Nebraska
Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Northwestern

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut19 minutes agoRobinWashut

Nebraska made short work of Northwestern on Saturday, cruising to a 77-58 road victory to improve to 18-0 on the season.

Here’s a look at NU’s latest bracketology following their fourth Big Ten road victory of the year…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall recordHomeAwayNeutralQ1Q2Q3Q4Best NET winWorst NET loss
18-011-04-03-05-05-02-06-0Illinois (A)N/A

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

MetricCurrentPrevious
NET611
KenPom1316
KPI77
SOR22
BPI2023
Torvik1620
WAB43

WASHUT: Defense paves the way as Nebraska keeps on rolling at Northwestern

Bracketology outlook

OutletNebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
Bracket MatrixNU is in 77/77 brackets (1-3 seed)
TeamRankings100% chance (2 seed)
T-Ranketology100% chance (99.9% at-large bid)

Nebraska men’s basketball tallies another road win, 77-58 over Northwestern

Notable bracket projections

BracketProjected seedProjected opponentLocation
Joe Lunardi, ESPN2 seed (Last updated 1/17)North Dakota State (15)Oklahoma City
James Fletcher, ON33 seed (Last updated 1/15)Oakland (14)Philadelphia
Andy Katz, NCAA.com1 seed (Last updated 1/15)
Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports1 seed (Last updated 1/17)Navy (16)Buffalo
T3 Bracketology2 seed (Last updated 1/16)

