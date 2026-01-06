Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Ohio State
The Nebraska basketball train keeps on rolling, as the No. 10 Huskers improved to a perfect 15-0 with Monday night’s 72-69 victory over Ohio State.
Here’s a look at NU’s latest bracketology following their second true road win of the season…
Nebraska’s résumé
|Overall record
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Best NET win
|Worst NET loss
|15-0
|10-0
|2-0
|3-0
|4-0
|4-0
|1-0
|6-0
|Illinois (A)
|N/A
Nebraska’s team sheet rankings
Bracketology outlook
|Outlet
|Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
|Bracket Matrix
|NU is in 49/49 brackets (2-5 seed)
|TeamRankings
|99% chance (4 seed)
|T-Ranketology
|100.0% chance (99.5% at-large bid)
Notable bracket projections
|Bracket
|Projected seed
|Projected opponent
|Location
|Joe Lunardi, ESPN
|3 seed (Last updated 1/6)
|Wright State (13)
|Oklahoma City
|James Fletcher, ON3
|4 seed (Last updated 1/6)
|–
|–
|Andy Katz, NCAA.com
|(No bracket yet)
|–
|–
|Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports
|2 seed (Last updated 1/6)
|Troy (15)
|Portland
|JBR Bracketology
|3 seed (Last updated 12/31)
|–
|–
|T3 Bracketology
|3 seed (Last updated 1/5)
|–
|–
