Nebraska
Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Ohio State

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut31 minutes agoRobinWashut

The Nebraska basketball train keeps on rolling, as the No. 10 Huskers improved to a perfect 15-0 with Monday night’s 72-69 victory over Ohio State.

Here’s a look at NU’s latest bracketology following their second true road win of the season…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall recordHomeAwayNeutralQ1Q2Q3Q4Best NET winWorst NET loss
15-010-02-03-04-04-01-06-0Illinois (A)N/A

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

MetricCurrentPrevious
NET1111
KenPom1922
KPI46
SOR35
BPI2326
Torvik2123
WAB56

WASHUT: On an off night, Nebraska’s grown-man plays out-muscled Ohio State

Bracketology outlook

OutletNebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances
Bracket MatrixNU is in 49/49 brackets (2-5 seed)
TeamRankings99% chance (4 seed)
T-Ranketology100.0% chance (99.5% at-large bid)

Frager and Nebraska handle key road test, inching past Ohio State 72-69

Notable bracket projections

BracketProjected seedProjected opponentLocation
Joe Lunardi, ESPN3 seed (Last updated 1/6)Wright State (13)Oklahoma City
James Fletcher, ON34 seed (Last updated 1/6)
Andy Katz, NCAA.com(No bracket yet)
Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports2 seed (Last updated 1/6)Troy (15)Portland
JBR Bracketology3 seed (Last updated 12/31)
T3 Bracketology3 seed (Last updated 1/5)

