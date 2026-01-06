Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Ohio State

The Nebraska basketball train keeps on rolling, as the No. 10 Huskers improved to a perfect 15-0 with Monday night’s 72-69 victory over Ohio State.

Here’s a look at NU’s latest bracketology following their second true road win of the season…

Nebraska’s résumé

Overall record Home Away Neutral Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Best NET win Worst NET loss 15-0 10-0 2-0 3-0 4-0 4-0 1-0 6-0 Illinois (A) N/A

Nebraska’s team sheet rankings

Metric Current Previous NET 11 11 KenPom 19 22 KPI 4 6 SOR 3 5 BPI 23 26 Torvik 21 23 WAB 5 6

WASHUT: On an off night, Nebraska’s grown-man plays out-muscled Ohio State

Bracketology outlook

Outlet Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament bid chances Bracket Matrix NU is in 49/49 brackets (2-5 seed) TeamRankings 99% chance (4 seed) T-Ranketology 100.0% chance (99.5% at-large bid)

Frager and Nebraska handle key road test, inching past Ohio State 72-69

Notable bracket projections

