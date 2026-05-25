BREAKING: Nebraska Adds Four-Star OT Timi Aliu to 2027 Commitment List

The Huskers have again reached into Georgia, this time adding four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu from Locust Grove (Ga.). The 6-foot-4 and 295-pound Aliu visited Nebraska four times and will take his official visit to Lincoln in June. He chose Nebraska over Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Syracuse, and other offers.

“They just kept making sure I got backup to Lincoln to hang with the guys, hang with the players and recruits,” Timi Aliu said. “Nebraska just showed me so much love.

“They (Nebraska coaches) always wanted me there. They connections and the relationships made me ready to pull the trigger.”

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Timi Aliu has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 315 OT chose the Cornhuskers over Florida, Georgia, and Clemson



“GBR I’m Home❤️! LLVON43🕊️”https://t.co/cmGCRQsi2t pic.twitter.com/cqLkIMZ9Wc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 25, 2026

Nebraska has made it clear to Aliu, beyond simply wanting him to get to Lincoln whenever he can, that they really value him in the class. The Huskers have recruited Aliu the hardest and most consistently over the last six months.

It doesn’t hurt that Nebraska recently picked up a pair of offensive line commitments from Georgia just ahead of Aliu’s announcement. Last week, both IOL Jordan Agbanoma and KD Jones from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson committed to the Huskers.

This is another massive win for Geep Wade. Nebraska fans were already excited about Coach Wade and how things have looked on the field in a short amount of time with the current roster. There are also early results on Wade as a recruiter. He played a big role with Aliu once he became the offensive line coach in December.

Nebraska now has four offensive linemen committed in the 2027 class, including Husker legacy Matt Erickson from Omaha (Neb.) Millard North. The Huskers are still scheduled to host five-star IOL Albert Simien from Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston, four-star IOL Kyler Kuhn from Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X, and Barrett Kitrell from Ashland (Neb.) Ashland-Greenwood for official visits in June.