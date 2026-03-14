Carson Jasa fans career-high 10 as Nebraska baseball downs Maine in game 1

Nebraska baseball (13-5) took game 1 of its doubleheader over Maine (2-15) 6-3 on Saturday at Haymarket Park.

Carson Jasa (3-1, 5.01 ERA) shut down the Black Bears’ lineup in his fifth start of the season with a career-high 10 strikeouts. The sophomore right-hander posted 6 2/3 innings on 94 pitches (60 strikes), retiring 19-of-26 batters faced. Most impressively, Jasa — a NU pitcher who has struggled with command — surrendered only two free passes.

Offensively, the Huskers smacked 10 hits in 32 at-bats, while hitting .333 with runners on the basepaths.

Here is an instant recap from game 1…

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Quality at-bats plate runs in the first three

The Huskers got after Maine starting pitcher Vaun Larisa by plating runs in each of the first three innings off six hits.

After center fielder Mac Moyer led off with a single, second baseman Jett Buck brought him home with a two-out RBI single to put NU up 1-0 after one. In the second, catcher Jeter Worthley racked up an RBI single. And Moyer smacked his second double of the game to left field to bring Worthley home.

Left fielder Devin Nunez snagged himself an RBI in the third with his second single of the game, which put Nebraska up 4-0 after three.

Meanwhile, Jasa cruised through the first three frames with strong command. In fact, he faced the minimum on only 39 pitches (25 strikes) with four strikeouts.

Jasa shoves after fourth-inning hiccup

As it appeared Jasa may toss a scoreless start with ease, Maine got after the Husker righty in the top of the fourth. After allowing a lead-off single, JuJu Stevens smacked a two-run homer to left to cut the Nebraska lead to 4-2. However, the Thornton, Colorado, native limited the damage by rining up two straight.

Jasa’s strong command remained in full swing in the fifth. He surrendered his first free pass of the contest, but fanned another to carry seven strikeouts into the sixth.

The 6-foot-7 arm permitted his fourth hit of the game to start the sixth. But savvy fielding from shortstop Rhett Stokes caught the lead runner in a pickle, and Jasa took over from there. He struck out the next two to tie his career-high of nine strikeouts.

With 85 pitches entering the seventh, Jasa picked up his 10th strikeout for a new career-high. He allowed a run due to his lead-off walk in his final frame, but it was one of the best starts as a Husker.

Bats wake back up in sixth, bullpen slams the door

Nebraska’s offense cooled off in the fourth and fifth as six of its seven batters were retired. However, a second surge of life sparked the bats in the sixth.

After Nunez drew a lead-off walk, Stokes snagged his first hit of the game to right field. Worthley followed with a bunt single to load the bases. Moyer delivered his “Mac Special” to left field for another RBI single. Right fielder Drew Grego racked up an RBI for himself with a sac-fly to center and extended the Huskers’ lead back to four, 6-2.

Left-hander Colin Nowaczyk took over for Jasa to record the final out in the seventh and keep the NU lead at three, 6-3. Right-hander Cooper Katskee recorded the final five outs for the Big Red to take game 1 over Maine.

More to come here after game 2.

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