Dani Busboom Kelly adds 6-foot-1 setter Josalyn Samuels to 2028 Class

One of the top setters in the class of 2028 has committed to be a Husker. 6-foot-1 prospect Josalyn Samuels announced her commitment to Nebraska volleyball on Monday, June 15.

The Harrisburg, S.D. native is the No. 4 overall prospect by PrepDig and the No. 2 setter in the Class of 2028. PrepVolleyball ranks her as the No. 6 prospect and second-best setter as well. Setter/attacker Taimane Ainu’u is ranked above Samuels.

Samuels plays for Harrisburg High School and Kairos Elite, the same club as Husker setter Bergen Reilly. Kairos helped develop Reilly into one of the best setters in the country and the first three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year winner.

“I am so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to play volleyball and continue my education at the University of Nebraska!,” Samuels said on Instagram. “Big thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and everyone who has helped me through my journey. A huge thank you to all the coaches at Kairos and Harrisburg who have helped me develop into the player and person I am today! Lastly, thank you to coach Dani, coach Jaylen, coach Kelly, and coach Brennan for the opportunity to be a Husker! GBR!”

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The South Dakotan attended Nebraska’s Dream Team Camps in 2023, 2024 and 2025. She has been on the Huskers’ radar since she was at least 13 years old. Samuels is one of eight Class of 2028 prospects and the only 2028 setter invited to the exclusive camp in 2024.

Samuels joins Husker volleyball legacy Shayla Rautenberg in Nebraska’s Class of 2028. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker and No. 3 overall prospect announced her commitment on Monday at 2 p.m. CT. Rautenberg is from Milford, Neb. and is the daughter of Husker Hall of Famer Lisa Reitsma Rautenberg.

Husker legacy Shayla Rautenberg wasted no time committing to Nebraska

Samuels led Harrisburg to three state titles in three years

Samuels has played on the varsity volleyball team since her eighth-grade season. The 2028 setter has led Harrisburg to three Class AA State Championships. The Tigers have won four straight titles and are 124-5 in the span.

Samuels has averaged over 10 assists per set in all three seasons leading Harrisburg’s offense. Most recently as a sophomore, she averaged 10.4 assists, 0.9 kills, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 digs per set. In three seasons, she holds Harrisburg’s career assists (2,974) and season assists (1,054) records.

MaxPreps named Samuels the 2025 National Sophomore of the Year and the 2024 Freshman of the Year. She was also a MaxPreps. Sophomore All-American. VBall Recruiter named her its 2025 Sophomore Player of the Year too.

The setter leads Kairos 17 Alpha’s offense, playing up one grade. 2027 Oregon commit Madelynn Henry and 2027 Creighton commit Ruthie Robinson are on the team as well.

Samuels was an alternate for the 2025 NORCECA Girls U19 Pan American Cup. In July, she will compete for a USA roster spot on the 2026 U19 Continental Championship and/or the NORCECA U23 Women’s Pan American Cup.

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