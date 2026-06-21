Defensive Back Brennan Drummond Commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has added a secondary commitment to the 2027 class, safety/cornerback Brennan Drummond. Drummond, from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, made an official visit to Nebraska on June 12 and to Georgia this weekend. He is a three-star recruit and the No. 118 safety in the country, according to the Rivals Industry ranking.

Drummond’s style of play in the secondary is a great fit for Nebraska’s new defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich. Drummond wants an aggressive defensive approach that will bring pressure from multiple spots on the football field.

“This Nebraska staff wants to attack blocks, stop the run, and create confusion with pressure, movement, and multiple fronts, and my game is a natural fit,” Drummond said.

Another reason Drummond is a great fit for Aurich’s defense is his versatility. Drummond played cornerback last season, which he admits is out of position, but he does have the ability to cover, which could lead to getting a look at nickel as well as safety.

“I’m a downhill, physical strong safety who can play near the box, support the run, and rotate into coverage when needed,” Drummond said. “My strengths are versatility and physicality. I played out of position last year at corner, but it helped with my coverage ability.”

Drummond is the 20th commitment for the Huskers in the 2027 class. Nebraska has commitments from four-star safeties Tory Pittman of Millard North in Omaha (Neb.) and Corey Hadley of Sandy Creek in Tyrone (Ga.).