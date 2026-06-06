DL Errol Demontagnac Feels The Energy in Lincoln, Commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has added three-star defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac to its 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood visited Nebraska in early March and returned on June 5 for his official visit. Demontagnac committed to Nebraska over Michigan, Virginia, Illinois, South Florida, Florida State, and others.

The Huskers have added a critical piece to the 2027 class in Demontagnac. Nebraska is looking to balance the class, which is heavily weighted toward offensive commits, and add defensive help, particularly up front. He says he chose Nebraska because of the energy he felt during his visits.

“I felt the energy at Nebraska as soon as I walked into their facilities,” Errol Demontagnac said. “And I felt it from all of the coaches and everyone on the staff.”



When Demontagnac was in Lincoln in March, the Nebraska staff shared plans to use him along the defensive line. The Huskers see a versatile role, with him playing inside or sliding outside. That fits well with Rob Aurich’s defensive style.

“I love Coach Brown,” Demontagnac said. “Nebraska says they can see me playing all along the defensive line, and I think that I can really develop under Coach Brown and the Defensive Coordinator.”

Demontagnac is the second defensive line commit for Nebraska, joining Jayden Travers from Baltimore (Md) St. Frances Academy.