Dylan Carey breaks Will Bolt’s NU doubles record as No. 24 Nebraska baseball sweeps Indiana

No. 24 Nebraska baseball (22-6, 8-1) completed the series sweep over Indiana (10-17, 3-9) with a 12-4 win on Sunday at Haymarket Park.

Senior shortstop Dylan Carey became NU’s all-time leader in career doubles with his 57th in the bottom of the seventh. His two-bagger toward left-center broke head coach Will Bolt’s record that had stood since 2002.

It was only fitting for Carey to deliver a 405-foot, 103 mph grand slam to all but secure the series victory as the order batted around in the seventh. That crooked inning consisted of eight runs off seven hits.

Carey finished with four RBI off four hits, just a triple shy of the cycle.

HUSKER HISTORY! 🌽



Dylan Carey now has the most doubles all-time in Husker baseball history. pic.twitter.com/4aRGQytKpH — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 29, 2026

After a rough first frame to surrender two runs, righty Cooper Katskee (4-0, 2.56 ERA) found his command to deliver NU six innings off 93 pitches (62 strikes) for five strikeouts.

Katskee, a former Indiana Hoosier, allowed a two-out solo homer in the top of the sixth to permit three earned runs and leave the mound tied 3-3.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers’ sweep…

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Katskee finds groove after rocky start

Making his first weekend start as a Husker, Indiana nearly chased Katskee before even recording an out.

The junior righty significantly struggled with command. Entering Sunday, Katskee surrendered only four walks all season. He allowed two in the first frame and three hits off 32 pitches to hand IU a 2-0 lead.

However, the 2025 MAC pitcher of the year found his composure in the second. In fact, Katskee struck out the first Hoosier and sent the other two down for a quick 1-2-3 inning. Right fielder Drew Grego made another outstanding diving catch to secure the final out.

Katskee’s veteran poise remained in full swing in the third, forcing another 1-2-3 frame to retire seven straight. The 6-foot-4 pitcher surrendered a single in each of the fourth and fifth, yet left unscathed due to utilizing his outfield.

Katskee allowed a two-out homer in the top of the sixth to even it back up at three apiece. Still, he recovered from what could have been a disastrous start.

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Bottom of the order delivers to keep Nebraska in it

After a quiet first inning, the Big Red barrels turned on the juice in the second. Third baseman Joshua Overbeek smacked a two-out line-drive single to right field. Moments later, second baseman Rhett Stokes drilled him home with an RBI knock to left field.

In the third, Nebraska attempted another two-out rally. Carey got it going with a single, and Cole Kitchens lucked out off an E5 before Jett Buck was plunked to load the bases. However, Grego’s flyout to center field stranded the bases loaded.

Overbeek hammered a lead-off triple out of the eighth hole to the deepest part of the ballpark in the fourth. Once again from the ninth spot in the order, Stokes smacked him home with an RBI double to tie up the game at two apiece.

As Indiana turned to star reliever Gavin Seebold to escape the fourth. The Hoosier righty entered with just a 0.83 ERA.

However, Buck drilled a two-strike, two-out heater off Seebold into the crowd in left field to give NU its first lead, 3-2, leaving the fifth.

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The “gritty” Husker bats secure sweep with authority

With an even ball game in center fielder Mac Moyer got another two-out rally start with his first hit of the game. His single extended his hit streak to nine straight. Worthley doubled, and an E9 brought home Moyer to give Nebraska a 4-3 lead after six.

In the bottom of the seventh, Carey recorded his record-setting double. Buck smacked him home with an RBI single to extend the Huskers’ lead to two. Moments later, Stokes racked up his third RBI of the game with a double to make it 6-3 and end Seebold’s outing.

As if the frame couldn’t get any wilder with four runs, Carey delivered the dagger with a grand slam — arguably, it will stand as his favorite inning of baseball for the rest of his life.

Righty Tucker Timmerman took the ball in relief of Katskee in the seventh. The junior from Beatrice retired the Hoosiers 1-2-3. Timmerman surrendered one in the eighth with the game out of reach.

Lefty Grant Cleavinger recorded NU’s final three outs in the ninth.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond at in-state rival Creighton on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. It may be seen on ESPN+ or heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

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