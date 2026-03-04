Dylan Carey lifts Nebraska baseball over South Dakota State

Nebraska baseball (7-5) took care of business against South Dakota State (4-8), 5-4 at Haymarket Park on Wednesday afternoon in a nine-inning nail-biter.

Dylan Carey carried the Big Red at the plate, going a career-high 5-for-5 for two RBI and two doubles — including the game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the eighth — which puts him second all-time for the two-bag record at Nebraska. The senior shortstop now only trails his head coach, Will Bolt, who had 56 as a player at NU.

On the mound, Pryce Bender (1.47 ERA) delivered in his first-career start as a Husker. The sophomore right-hander allowed no runs on 63 pitches (40 strikes) in four innings of work.

Here’s an instant recap following the Big Red’s win…

Early offensive spark, Bender commands the mound

The Huskers’ bats were hot from the first pitch. As center fielder Mac Moyer and third baseman Joshua Overbeek each reached base to start the bottom of the first, Carey smacked Moyer home with an RBI double, which was where he passed Alex Gordon in the Nebraska two-bag record book with 54.

The Huskers kept the offensive pressure on in the second. Carey recorded a base-knock, and first baseman Case Sanderson brought him home with an RBI sac-fly to put NU up 4-0 after only two frames.

Meanwhile, Bender gave Nebraska more than enough in his first-career start. In fact, he retired 11 of the 16 batters he faced. Of the six Jackrabbits that reached base, only one came off a free pass. He struck out two SDSU batters and forced six groundouts.

Bats miss opportunities, Timmerman avoids blowup

Nebraska’s bats missed several opportunities after a hot start at the plate. In fact, the Huskers stranded 11 runners on base through the sixth. That also includes NU stranding the bases loaded in both the fourth and fifth innings.

After Bender capped off his commanding outing, the Husker bullpen woes from the weekend at Auburn carried over. Right-hander Tucker Timmerman ran into command issues as he took over in the fifth for Bender. The junior from Beatrice, Nebraska, walked the lead-off Jackrabbit and allowed two RBI-doubles for SDSU to cut the Husker lead to two.

However, Timmerman settled in during the sixth frame. In fact, the 6-foot-3 homegrown arm retired three of the four Jackrabbits to retire the side.

Carey does it himself

Left-hander Colin Nowaczyk relieved Timmerman in the seventh and sent down South Dakota State 1-2-3, including a strikeout. However, Nowaczyk’s control faltered after allowing a one-out homer that tied the game at four apiece in the top of the eighth, which ended his 1 1/3 appearance.

With it a new ballgame, Moyer led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, and Carey smacked his fifth hit of the game to put the Big Red back ahead at 5-4. That marked his 55th career double to jump to second all-time in the Nebraska record books.

Right-hander Kevin Mannell took over and closed the door by recording NU’s final five outs.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Friday, Mar. 6, when it begins Big Ten play against Michigan State. First pitch is 2:30 p.m. CT and may be seen on B1G+.

