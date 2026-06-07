Edge Ma'atoe Moe Discusses Why He Flipped From Minnesota to Nebraska

Nebraska has flipped Minnesota edge rusher commit Ma’atoe Moe during its massive recruiting weekend. Moe, from Provo (Utah) Timpview, committed to the Gophers just last week but decided to come down to Lincoln this weekend for an official visit. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder also held offers from BYU, UNLV, Washington State, Boise State, among others.

“It was definitely how welcoming all the staff were to my family,” Ma’atoe Moe said. “My family loved everything about Nebraska. Also, Coach Manning is an amazing coach, one I can definitely play for and work with to be the best I can possibly be!”

Nebraska edge coach Roy Manning is making a splash at a position of need. It marks the first-year assistant’s first high school pledge since taking over the position in Lincoln since last December.

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“The culture and the community that they have supporting the team is second to none,” Moe said. “I would walk outside of local businesses and people would ask if I was player and then they would just light up.

“The community treats the Nebraska football team amazingly, and it was incredible to witness. I really loved everything about my trip to Nebraska.”

Moe carries a three-star across the industry rankings, which puts him 795th overall in the 2027 class and ninth in the state of Utah. While he is the first true edge commit, he joins interior D-linemen Errol Demontagnac and Jayden Travers on the defensive front.

His first-step burst out of a two-point stance to get to the quarterback is one of the more eye-catching traits from Moe’s film, which helped him force nine hurries as a junior. Like Demontagnac, Moe appears to be a tailor-made fit for Rob Aurich’s four-man front. In fact, he’s also lined up in three and four-point stances off the edge.

That versatility clearly caught the eye of the Blackshirt coaching staff. Additionally, Moe possesses savvy raw skills at block-sheddling to create full-extension separation. The newest Husker also flashes his strength by throwing the shot put 46 feet, along with a 315-pound bench press.

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