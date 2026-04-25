Emmett Johnson selected by Chiefs in fifth round of NFL Draft

Emmett Johnson dialed up some of his best games in 2025 against Nebraska’s stiffest competition.

Now, he’ll try to make a go of it playing against the toughest defenses the sport of football has to offer.

Johnson will get his chance in the NFL after being selected 161st overall — in the fifth round — of the 2026 NFL Draft Saturday. He becomes the first Nebraska running back to be taken in the draft since Ameer Abdullah in 2015.

A Minneapolis native, Johnson was the sixth running back selected in this year’s draft, held in Pittsburgh.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder certainly earned a chance to further his career.

A Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award semifinalist, Johnson in 2025 ranked second nationally with 1,821 yards from scrimmage and fourth nationally in rushing yards per game at 120.9. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

The hard-charging runner recorded eight 100-yard rushing games, the most at Nebraska since Abdullah in 2013. Johnson was the only player in the Power Four with six 100-yard rushing games in conference play. He finished the season with five straight 100-yard rushing games, the longest streak at Nebraska since 2013.

Johnson’s 1,451 rushing yards in 2025 rank eighth on Nebraska’s single-season rushing list.

His versatility was evident as he led all FBS running backs with 46 receptions in the regular season.

***NOT A MEMBER? JOIN HUSKERONLINE TODAY FOR JUST $1!***

Johnson dials it up against strong foes

Johnson, the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten running back of the year, excelled against Nebraska’s toughest competition, averaging 123.3 rushing yards per game and 158.9 scrimmage yards per game in the Huskers’ 10 games against Power Four opponents.

Even in a historical context, Johnson’s numbers get your attention.

He was just the fourth FBS player since 2017 to average 120 rushing and 30 receiving yards per game and the first Big Ten running back with 1,200 rushing yards and 40 receptions since 2017.

What’s more, Johnson was just the seventh Big Ten player to accumulate 1,400 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards since 1956. In the last 35 seasons, Johnson and 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George of Ohio State are the only players to total 1,100 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards in a Big Ten season.

The 3-2-1: A top-10 spring showing, 24-team playoff push & Memorial Stadium’s next test

Johnson lights it up in toughest month

He capped off his monster season in strong fashion.

In the final game of the regular season against a top-10 Iowa defense, Johnson set career highs with 217 rushing yards and 239 yards from scrimmage. He produced Nebraska’s first 200-yard rushing game since 2014 and became just the fourth player in the last 10 years to rush for 200 yards against Iowa. He had a career-long 70-yard run against the Hawkeyes and also caught two passes for 22 yards.

The performance against Iowa highlighted an incredible month of November for Johnson. That he excelled in what’s regarded as the most challenging month of the regular season tells you plenty about his toughness and endurance.

In four November games, Johnson rolled up 614 rushing yards, 188 receiving yards, and 802 yards from scrimmage. He averaged 153.5 rushing yards, 47.0 receiving yards, and 200.5 scrimmage yards in the month.

NFL teams surely noticed, and now Johnson will try to carry momentum from 2025 into his new team’s offseason program.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters.