Skip to main content
Nebraska
Join Now

HuskerOnline Basketball

Facing a daunting freshman jump, Nebraska's Jacob Lanier hasn't blinked

Robin Washut profile pic
Robin Washut@RobinWashut
6h
Jacob Lanier 2026 Nebraska basketball Nebraska
Nebraska freshman guard Jacob Lanier (Photo: Nebraska Athletics)

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

$1 for 5 days
then 50% off your first year. Standard billing after.
HuskerOnline
+
+
One subscription: The best Nebraska Cornhuskers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.