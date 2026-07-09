Facing a daunting freshman jump, Nebraska's Jacob Lanier hasn't blinked

HuskerOnline Basketball
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors
- FOOTBALL The 3-2-1: Four Top-100 recruits, Monster's Big 12 gamble and Nebraska's transfer numbers
- FOOTBALL Nebraska Fall Camp Preview for 2026: Offensive line
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFCollege Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: The Sporting News updates 2026 projections for entire slate
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Three & Out: Khalil Taylor Commits to Nebraska, Enjoy the Ride Husker Nation, and Relationships Still Matter in Today's College Football World