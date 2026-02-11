Former Huskers Johnson, Singleton earn NFL Combine invites

Former Nebraska standouts Emmett Johnson and DeShon Singleton were among the 319 college football prospects invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Tuesday with the release of its official list.

The annual showcase, held later this month in Indianapolis, gives draft-eligible players an opportunity to take part in on-field workouts, medical evaluations and interviews with all 32 NFL teams as the pre-draft process intensifies.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN TODAY! GET YOUR FIRST WEEK FOR $1!

Johnson, a former running back for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, earned an invite after emerging as one of the Huskers’ most productive offensive players over the past two seasons. Johnson was named the Big Ten’s running back of the year in 2025, rushing for a league-best 1,451 yards on 251 carries, to go along with 12 touchdowns. He also had 46 catches for 370 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He finished his career at NU with 2,460 yards rushing, 702 yards receiving and 20 total touchdowns.

Singleton, a defensive back, also earned a trip to Indianapolis after developing into a steady presence in Nebraska’s secondary. A physical and versatile defender, Singleton carved out a significant role during his final seasons in Lincoln and earned praise for his instincts and toughness.

His strong close to his college career helped elevate his draft profile, putting him on the radar of NFL evaluators heading into the spring. Singleton finished with 70 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions this past season.

Former Husker tight end Nate Boerkircher, who finished his college career at Texas A&M, was also included on the invite list. Boerkircher transferred from Nebraska and became a reliable contributor to the Aggies’ offense, recording 19 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown.

The combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!