Former Nebraska star Ndamukong Suh earns College Football Hall of Fame honor

Ndamukong Suh’s place in college football history was cemented Wednesday with his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, a fitting honor for one of the most dominant defensive players the sport has ever seen.

Suh, a Nebraska defensive tackle from 2006 to 2009, becomes the 28th former Cornhusker — including players and coaches — to earn induction into the Hall of Fame. He headlines the 2026 Hall of Fame class after a career that redefined what was possible from an interior defensive lineman.

To be sure, Suh’s senior season in 2009 remains one of the most remarkable individual campaigns in college football history. He finished with 85 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 10 pass breakups and three blocked kicks, numbers unheard of for a defensive tackle. His impact went far beyond the stat sheet, as he routinely commanded double and triple teams.

That season, Suh swept nearly every major defensive award, including the Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award. He also became the first defensive lineman to win the Associated Press Player of the Year honor.

Perhaps most memorably, Suh finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting — the highest finish ever for a primarily defensive player (Charles Woodson and Travis Hunter played offense and defense). His performance in the Big 12 Championship Game against Texas, in which he recorded 12 tackles and 4½ sacks, is still regarded as one of the most dominant individual efforts in a major conference title game.

“He was unblockable,” former Nebraska coaches and teammates have often said, and film backs it up. Suh’s rare blend of power, quickness and football intelligence made him the focal point of every game plan Nebraska faced during his final season.

“That team would’ve had a chance to be in a 12-team playoff. We were better at the end of the season than we were at the start,” former defensive line coach John Papuchis told HuskerOnline’s Sean Callahan in a 2023 interview when talking about Suh’s 2009 Husker team.

“You think about that Texas game, obviously, that was the No. 2 team in the country, and we gave them every bit of what all they could handle. Then, obviously, what we did to Arizona at the bowl game, which was total domination. I think that team was just getting better as we were going on. If they had expanded playoff back then and we were able to get into it, that would’ve been a dangerous team to have to play against.”

Suh’s legacy at Nebraska will live on forover

Suh left Nebraska as one of the most decorated players in program history and helped restore national relevance to a storied program during a transitional period. His No. 93 jersey has since become synonymous with dominance at Memorial Stadium.

Following his college career, the Detroit Lions selected Suh as the second overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to a standout professional career, earning five Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl championship. He played in 199 NFL games over 13 seasons for five different teams.

But his legacy in Lincoln remains uniquely special.

More than 15 years after his final snap in a Nebraska uniform, Suh’s name still sets the standard for defensive excellence. His induction into the College Football Hall of Fame serves as both a recognition of individual greatness and a reminder of what peak dominance in college football looks like.

For Nebraska fans, it simply confirms what they already knew.

Ndamukong Suh wasn’t just great, he was a generational player.

