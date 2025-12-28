Former Super Bowl champ and DL Dave Tollefson assists Nebraska during bowl prep

LAS VEGAS – Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has pulled out all the stops in December as he looks to retool his defense for 2026 and beyond.

Not only have we seen Rhule hire defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and Roy Manning this month, but we’ve also seen him get heavily involved in coaching the defensive line himself.

RELATED – Nebraska Las Vegas Bowl practice nuggets: Rhule talks Utah prep, roster notes

Rhule has also moved special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler to help with the defensive line and edges for bowl practices. However, perhaps his most out-of-the-box December move was bringing on former NFL defensive lineman Dave Tollefson to assist during bowl preparations.

“Dave was at the Giants and was leaving as I was coming in, and in just a weird confluence of events,” Rhule said. “Trace Armstrong, my agent, said the best D-line coach, or one of the best D-line coaches he ever played for, was Mike Waufle. He was at the Giants before I got there, but I tried to hire off in the NFL. He’s a tremendous technician, and so we’ve always stayed in touch.

“In the middle of the year, as we were struggling, he hit me up. He said, ‘Hey, let me know. I’ll come in and clinic on some just body mechanics and d-line stuff.’ We brought him in. In fact, Terry Bradden was in the room when he was there that first Monday, the day that I let coach (John) Butler go, and then the next day we let Terry (Bradden) go. And Dave (Tollefson) just texted me, like, “Hey, can I come over? Since Waufle’s there?”

From there, things worked out so that Rhule could bring him on staff for bowl practices.

It was hard not to notice the former two-time Super Bowl champion who played for the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and the New York Giants, where he was a part of two Super Bowl championships.

Toffefson was not in typical coaching attire, as he worked Saturday’s practices in work boots and jeans.

“He’s helping us out through this bowl game, and then, you know, maybe talk about it afterwards. I know he’s got a family, and he’s got three young boys who wrestle,” Rhule said. “So this was just kind of an organic thing, you know, it’s just sort of like I said he was in the building, and we started talking, and, you know, he started watching the tape with me, and we were going through some technical things, and it just was like, ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ So he’s doing it for now, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Veteran DL Cam Lenhardt likes the new staff additions

One of the veterans on Nebraska’s defensive line is junior Cam Lenhardt, who’s been with Rhule all three seasons in Lincoln.

So far, he likes what he’s seen from the changes Rhule has made on defense.

“It’s simplified now,” Lenhardt said. “So it just gives us the freedom to play fast. That’s something I’m really enjoying about it. With the coaching change, there’s a new shift in energy. The whole defense is feeling it, and it’s a good vibe out there.”

As for Tollefson, there’s just something different about having a guy with his background teaching in practice.

Tollefson’s playing career runs deep, as he’s lined up with some of the best, including NFL Hall-of-Fame Michael Strahan.

“When you have somebody who’s done it and lived that life, it’s a little different than some coaching styles are,” Lenhardt said. “He’s been in your shoes and knows what it takes. A lot of it is up here (points to head). It’s that mental aspect of the game rather than always X’s and O’s. It’s that mental part. That’s why I like him a lot.”

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!