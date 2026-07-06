Four-Star Receiver Khalil Taylor Commits to Nebraska in Major Recruiting Win Over Penn State

Nebraska scored a major recruiting victory over Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Colorado, Syracuse, and others by landing wide receiver Khalil Taylor. Taylor, from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Pine-Richland High School took his official visit to Nebraska on June 19. The Huskers were trailing Penn State significantly leading up to his official visit.

The Huskers make a big push in the 2027 class by adding four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor. Taylor is the No. 94 overall recruit and the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation in the 2027 class, as well as the No. 4 overall player in Pennsylvania.

Nebraska hosted Taylor three times in Lincoln. His first trip came during the 2025 season, when the Huskers defeated Northwestern. Khalil returned in the spring of this year for a more immersive, day-in-the-life experience in Lincoln, followed by his official visit to Nebraska on June 19. He also took official visits to Colorado and Penn State.

Khalil Taylor should push for early playing time in Lincoln

Taylor is an explosive receiver who can play either inside or outside for Nebraska and could also return kicks for the Huskers. He had 33 receptions for 571 yards, averaging 17.3 yards per catch, and scored 16 touchdowns. He also had three kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns, three interceptions on defense, 22 total tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a sack.

Taylor has the vertical speed, physicality, and frame needed to be effective in the Big Ten. He is a ready-made receiver because of his 190-pound frame, and his 10.5/100-meter and 21.95/200-meter speed will allow him to stretch the defense. Taylor is also a receiver who blocks very effectively, which will be significant in getting him on the field early at Lincoln.

Nebraska already has commitments from three-star wide receiver Tay Ellis of Omaha (Neb.) Millard South and Justyn Lindsay from Big Spring (Mo.).