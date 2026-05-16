Frahm strikes out 16 as Nebraska softball knocks off GCU, advances to Regional Final

No. 1 Nebraska softball (48-6) defeated GCU (53-9) on Saturday, 2-0, advancing to Sunday’s Regional Final.

Senior pitcher Jordy Frahm was dominant from the circle, striking out 16 and allowing just one hit. She retired 15 consecutive hitters down the stretch.

The Huskers only tallied four hits as a team, but Hannah Coor‘s fifth-inning RBI triple made the difference. She led the way at the plate with two hits and a stolen base. Nebraska stranded eight runners on base in the win.

Here is an instant recap from the victory …

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Both offenses stifled early

It was a pitcher’s duel through four innings as both sides combined for just two hits.

Frahm was masterful. She had five strikeouts through two frames, setting the tone for the afternoon.

Even when the Lopes got on base, she had every answer. In the bottom of the second, Addison Shifflett reached second on a fielding error, but Frahm responded with another swinging strikeout.

In the bottom of the third, Frahm gave up a leadoff single, GCU’s first hit of the day. That was the last Lope to reach base. She struck out the next two batters and retired the next 15 hitters she faced.

She struck out the side in the fourth, boosting her total to 10 on just 52 pitches.

It was much of the same for Nebraska’s bats. In the top of the first, Hannah Coor singled to right and Ava Kuszak walked, but a popup stranded both on base.

GCU right-hander Taryn Batterton gave Nebraska’s offense fits early, particularly with her off-speed pitches.



With two outs and one on base in the top of the third, Hannah Camenzind smacked a ground ball down the third baseline. But GCU third baseman Ellie Pond made a great snag and threw to first just in time. The Huskers had just one hit through three innings and had stranded three on base.

Huskers break through in the fifth

Nebraska’s bats finally came alive in the fifth frame. Bella Bacon earned a leadoff walk before two straight outs threatened to strand another runner.

Hannah Coor was having none of it. She drilled an RBI triple down the right-field line that barely stayed fair. Frahm scored from first to break the stalemate.

Hannah Camenzind hit a ground ball to short and a throwing error allowed Coor to plate another run. Camenzind was caught in a pickle and tagged out, but the damage was done.

Frahm responded with two more strikeouts in the bottom of the fifth as Nebraska took full control.

Those two runs proved to be all the Huskers needed to win 2-0 and advance to the Regional Final.

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