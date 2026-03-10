Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska take home All-Big Ten honors

On the heels of one of the most successful seasons in program history, Nebraska basketball took home several All-Big Ten accolades on Tuesday.

The league’s coaches were especially favorable to the Huskers, voting Fred Hoiberg as the 2025-26 Coach of the Year and naming guard Pryce Sandfort first-team all-conference. The coaches also picked wing Braden Frager to their All-Freshman Team and tabbed him as the Sixth Man of the Year.

Guard Sam Hoiberg earned a spot on the coaches’ All-Defensive Team, while he and forward Rienk Mast took home honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors.

As for the league’s media voting, Sandfort was a second-team pick, while Sam Hoiberg and Mast were also honorable-mention recipients.

