GALLERY: Take a look at all the action from Nebraska's 2026 Red-White spring game

Take a look at HuskerOnline’s photo gallery captured by Ken Juszyk as Nebraska wrapped up its 2026 spring football slate Saturday with the annual Red-White game inside Memorial Stadium.

The controlled scrimmage format provided a first extended look at several key position battles and offseason additions.

RELATED – What we learned from Nebraska’s 2026 Spring Game

GALLERY: 2026 Red-White spring game

WR Hayes Miller The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) WR Hayes Millers The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL Tyler Knaak and QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef and RB Conor Booth The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) LB Owen Chambliss and head coach Matt Ruhle The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) LB Owen Chambliss and head coach Matt Rhule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL Sam Sledge The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL Sam Sledge and Brock Knutson The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL Elijah Pritchett The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) DL Malcolm Simpson and Mason Goldman The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea and RB Mekhi Nelson The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) RB Mekhi Nelson The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) Associate head coach Phil Snow The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) RB Isiah Mozee The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef and DB Blye Hill The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL Tyler Knaak and Preston Taumua The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea and Riley Van Poppel The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) DL Riley Van Poppel The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) WR Jacory Barney The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) RB Conor Booth The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL coach Geep Wade The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) Frank Verducci The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL coach Geep Wade The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL coach Geep Wade The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OL Sam Sledge The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) Jay Terry The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OC Dana Holgorsen The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) 2026 Nebraska Red-White game The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) WR Jacory Barney The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) WR Jacory Barney The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) WR Jacory Barney and QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) OC Dana Holgorsen and Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) Nebraska’s offensive line The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline) Head coach Matt Rhule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

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