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GALLERY: Take a look at all the action from Nebraska's 2026 Red-White spring game

On3 imageby: HuskerOnline Staff1 hour ago

Take a look at HuskerOnline’s photo gallery captured by Ken Juszyk as Nebraska wrapped up its 2026 spring football slate Saturday with the annual Red-White game inside Memorial Stadium.

The controlled scrimmage format provided a first extended look at several key position battles and offseason additions.

RELATED – What we learned from Nebraska’s 2026 Spring Game

WR Hayes Miller The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
WR Hayes Millers The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL Tyler Knaak and QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef and RB Conor Booth The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
LB Owen Chambliss and head coach Matt Ruhle The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
LB Owen Chambliss and head coach Matt Rhule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL Sam Sledge The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL Sam Sledge and Brock Knutson The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL Elijah Pritchett The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
RB Jamal Rule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
DL Malcolm Simpson and Mason Goldman The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea and RB Mekhi Nelson The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
RB Mekhi Nelson The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
Associate head coach Phil Snow The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
RB Isiah Mozee The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef and DB Blye Hill The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL Tyler Knaak and Preston Taumua The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea and Riley Van Poppel The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
DL Riley Van Poppel The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
WR Jacory Barney The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
RB Conor Booth The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL coach Geep Wade The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
Frank Verducci The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL coach Geep Wade The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL coach Geep Wade The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OL Sam Sledge The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
Jay Terry The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OC Dana Holgorsen The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Daniel Kaelin The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
2026 Nebraska Red-White game The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
WR Jacory Barney The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
WR Jacory Barney The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
WR Jacory Barney and QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
OC Dana Holgorsen and Anthony Colandrea The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
QB TJ Lateef The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
Nebraska’s offensive line The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)
Head coach Matt Rhule The 2026 Nebraska Red-White game (Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

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