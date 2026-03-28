GALLERY: Take a look at all the action from Nebraska's 2026 Red-White spring game
Take a look at HuskerOnline’s photo gallery captured by Ken Juszyk as Nebraska wrapped up its 2026 spring football slate Saturday with the annual Red-White game inside Memorial Stadium.
The controlled scrimmage format provided a first extended look at several key position battles and offseason additions.
RELATED – What we learned from Nebraska’s 2026 Spring Game
GALLERY: 2026 Red-White spring game
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