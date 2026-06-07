Georgia LB Eli Harris commits to Nebraska

Nebraska continues to mark its territory in Georgia for its 2027 recruiting class. Three-star linebacker Eli Harris from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson is the latest to pledge to the Huskers, he confirmed on Instagram.

Harris got the offer from the Big Red on his official visit this weekend and instantly jumped on the opportunity. The 6-foot, 215-pounder may appear undersized on paper. However, Harris also held Power Four offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan and more, and chose NU over Texas A&M and Pitt.

Over his junior season at Grayson, Harris was a havoc-making machine. From his 67 total tackles to his 23 hurries, Harris made his presence known every Friday night. Not to mention, he boasted 17 TFLs and got home for three sacks on those 23 hurries.

The newest Husker already joins interior O-linemen Jordan Agbanoma (four-star) and KD Jones (three-star), along with OT Timi Aliu (four-star) from the Peach State. Agbanoma and Jones are teammates of Harris at Grayson. A name that may join the bunch is yet another Grayson teammate in three-star tight end Joey Hunter.

Harris is the first linebacker commit of this year’s class and the first under defensive coordinator and inside LB coach Rob Aurich.

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Harris has lined up both inside and outside at Grayson, but it initially appears he will slot inside at Nebraska.

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