Georgia TE Joey Hunter Commits to Matt Rhule and Nebraska

Nebraska worked hard to build a relationship with Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School tight end Joey Hunter. The Huskers entered the picture later than other schools, but they have a significant need for a tight end in the 2027 class. Hunter is a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Ranking and is ranked No. 60 among tight ends in the country.

The Huskers have added another commitment from Grayson High School. Joey Hunter has added his name to the Huskers’ 2027 commitment list. Hunter took his official visit to Nebraska over the June 5 weekend, along with Grayson teammates Jordan Agbanoma and KD Jones, who are committed to Nebraska, and linebacker Eli Harris.

First, I want to thank every school and coach who has recruited me throughout this process. This has been a dream of mine since 6. The calls, visits, conversations, and belief in me mean a lot to me and my family.



With that being said, I’ll be focusing my recruitment on these 5… pic.twitter.com/RVXu2BEe1z — Olafemi “Joey” Hunter (@OlaJ_Hunter) May 20, 2026

Hunter has a terrific frame for a tight end, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 255 pounds, and could play a big role in Nebraska’s offense. He’s a threat on intermediate and short routes and also shows he can do a lot with the football in his hands after the catch. He had six receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his junior season.

Hunter chose Nebraska over NC State and North Carolina. He also took visits to USF, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Memphis.

Hunter will likely be one of several tight ends in Nebraska’s recruiting class. The Huskers recently offered Seager Milholen from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. He plans to take an official visit to Nebraska on June 19. Nebraska is also still involved in recruiting five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson from Ruston (La.), who is currently committed to LSU.