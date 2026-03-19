History made: Nebraska breaks through with first NCAA Tournament win

OKLAHOMA CITY – History was made in Oklahoma City. In front of a packed Paycom Center full of Big Red fans, the Nebraska (27-6) basketball team took down Troy (22-12) 76-47 to win its first NCAA Tournament game in school history.

Before Thursday, NU was the only major-conference program without an NCAA tournament win, with an all-time record of 0-8.

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A pro-Husker crowd that made up well over 90 percent of the arena, fueled Nebraska after NU trailed 15-12 at the 10:34 mark in the first half. From there, Nebraska took over. NU had three consecutive three-pointers by Pyrce Sandfort and Jemarques Lawrence in a span of 1:18, sparking a 9-0 run, giving NU a 21-15 lead. They never trailed again.

Following that stretch, Sandfort delivered a first-half knockout run. Sandfort hit two-straight three-pointers and two free throws, taking a 24-19 game to 32-19 in the span of 1:31.

However, maybe the best part of Nebraska’s win was that the Huskers did not let up in the second half, after a 41-25 lead at the break.

The Huskers went on multiple 6-0 and 10-0 runs in the second half to build their lead as big as 30 points. Troy never got closer than 11 points in the second half.

Pryce Sandfort delivers a performance for the ages

Nebraska’s All-Big Ten player showed up in Oklahoma City. Sandfort delivered a performance for the ages, solidifying himself as one of the best players in program history.

Sandfort was 5-of-8 on three pointers with 17 points at the half. It was the type of showing the Huskers have lacked in previous NCAA Tournament games, where their top players may not have performed their best on teh biggest stage.

Sandfort made Thursday a no-doubter. Sandfort finished with a game-high 23 points, including seven made three-pointers.

Huskers will play for a chance at the Sweet 16 on Saturday

The several thousand Nebraska fans in Oklahoma City will now get a chance to watch the Huskers play for a chance to make the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

NU will play the winner of the Vanderbilt vs. McNeese State game on Saturday. Tip time will be released later on Thursday.

The 27th win by Nebraska is also the most in program history, topping the previous record of 26 wins by the 1990-91 Huskers.

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