Husker legacy and Milford Eagle Shayla Rautenberg commits to Nebraska volleyball

Nebraska volleyball has landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2028. Those who follow Husker volleyball recruiting closely will not be surprised by the addition, but are thrilled. Husker legacy and Nebraskan Shayla Rautenberg announced her commitment to the Scarlet and Cream 14 hours after the recruiting period opened.

Rautenberg was likely one of Nebraska’s first calls on June 15 at midnight, when college coaches can recruit the class of 2028. She didn’t waste much time announcing her intentions to be a Husker and is the first in her class.

“I’m staying home,” Rautenberg posted on Instagram. “I am beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play volleyball at Nebraska!!! I first want to thank coach Dani, coach Jaylen, coach Kelly and coach Brennan for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. Thank you to all of my teammates and coaches who have helped me get to this point. Most importantly, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport that I love!!!”

The 6-foot-4 middle blocker’s mother, Lisa Reitsma, was an All-American outside hitter at Nebraska from 1995-1998 and led NU to its first national title in 1995.

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Rautenberg is the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2028 and the top middle blocker, according to PrepDig. PrepVolleyball ranks her as the fourth prospect and second-best middle blocker behind Megan Hodges.

Husker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and associate head coach Jaylen Reyes have watched Rautenberg closely for years. They’ve attended several of her games, including state tournament games in Lincoln, Neb.

A two-sport beast

In her two seasons at Milford (Neb.) High School, just 25 miles from Lincoln, she is a top athlete in volleyball and basketball. Rautenberg led the Eagles to their first Class C1 State Title in volleyball and girls’ basketball in the 2025-26 school year.

She previously told HuskerOnline that she will only play volleyball in college.

Rautenberg averaged 5.6 kills per set, hit .366 and posted 534 kills as a sophomore in 2025-26. The six-rotation player had 1.1 blocks per set, 108 total blocks, 2.0 digs per set and 0.5 aces per set. She played and attacked from the left-pin in certain rotations for Milford. The soon-to-be junior is versatile.

On the basketball court, she added 18.2 points, 14.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game as a sophomore. In the Eagles’ state tournament run, she averaged 12.3 points, 17 rebounds and 3.67 blocks per game. Rautenberg was named the 2025-26 MaxPreps Nebraska High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 15-year-old competed in the 2025 NORCECA Girls U19 Pan American Cup and helped the USA win gold. She was selected to compete for a spot on the USA’s roster for the 2026 NORCECA U19 Continental Championship (July 17-25 in Costa Rica) or the NORCECA U23 Women’s Pan American Cup (Sept. 1-6 in Nicaragua).

Rautenberg plays club volleyball with Nebraska ONE, which three former Husker volleyball players own. Class of 2027 Husker setter commit Malorie Boesiger is on the same team as Rautenberg. They are close friends as well.

Rautenberg is a versatile athlete on the volleyball court. She has experience attacking and blocking from the left pin and passing. The soon-to-be junior can dunk a volleyball and clearly has a great vertical. She is a great addition to Nebraska’s Class of 2028.

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