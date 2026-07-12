Nebraska's Ty Horn and Carson Jasa both go top 100 in the MLB Draft

Nebraska pitchers Ty Horn and Carson Jasa were selected in the third round of the MLB Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Horn went 94th overall to the Cincinnati Reds, before Jasa heard his name called shortly after at 98th overall by the Chicago Cubs. The two mark the seventh and eighth Husker pitchers drafted since Will Bolt took over as head coach in 2019.

Horn and Jasa are the first two former NU arms to reach the top 100 of the MLB Draft since Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich went in the second and third rounds in 2021.

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Nebraska's Ty Horn and Carson Jasa heard their names called in the third round of the MLB Draft on Saturday afternoon.



The Reds snagged Horn at 94th, and Jasa went quickly after to the Cubs at 98th. ⚾️🌽🔥



READ➡️https://t.co/R0asyQGgaB pic.twitter.com/NiDU3H38ic — HuskerOnline (@HuskerOnline) July 12, 2026

Horn and Jasa’s velocity profile as big league arms

The newly drafted prospects played a huge role in Nebraska baseball’s 43-17 season that included hosting a regional for the first time since 2008.

Jasa led the Huskers with a 10-2 record, 117 strikeouts and 3.59 ERA over 87.2 innings on the mound. Those numbers earned him third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selections. At 6-foot-7 with a velocity that touched 98-99 mph, the Thornton, Colo., native has the stuff to make it in the big leagues.

Meanwhile, Horn entered 2026 as NU’s ace before shifting between the rotation and the bullpen. The Halstead, Kan., native finished his junior season with a 3-3 record, one save and a 4.03 ERA across 82.2 IP. In his three seasons in Lincoln, the 6-foot-2 posted a 4.65 ERA with an 8-8 record and hit as high as 95 mph on his four-seam fastball.

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