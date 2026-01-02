Skip to main content
Nebraska
Nebraska Football 105-man roster chart

On3 imageby: Sean Callahan1 hour agoSean_Callahan

Below is a running table of Nebraska’s roster numbers, which must be down to 105 players starting in August.

The chart will be updated as players come and go from the Husker football program.

Updated Nebraska 105-man roster chart

Pos. Fr. RFr.So.Jr.Sr.
QB (3)TJ Lateef

Bode Soukup		Luke Longval
RB (8)Jamal RuleConor BoothMekhi Nelson

Isaiah Mozee

Izaac Dickey 		Kwinten Ives

Kenneth Williams		Vince Genatone
WR (14)
Nalin Scott

Larry Miles		Jeremiah Jones

Jackson Carpenter		Quinn Clark

Keelan Smith

DJ Singleton

Cortez Mills		Jacory Barney

Demitrius Bell

Nyziah Hunter

Hayes Miller
Janiran Bonner

Roman Mangini
TE (7)Luke SorensenEric Ingwerson

Danny King

Cayden Echternach

Carter Nelson

Mac Markway

Luke Lindenmeyer
OL (19)Hayden Ainsworth

Rex Waterman

Claude Mpouma		JuJu Marks

Shawn Hammerbeck

Houston Kaahaaina-Torres

Brian Tapu		Grant Brix

Jake Peters

Gibson Pyle

Preston Taumua

Nolan Fennessy		Gunnar Gottula

Brock Knutson

Sam Sledge

Jacob Brandl
Justin Evans

Tyler Knaak

Elijah Pritchett
DL (16)










Malcolm Simpson

Tyson Terry
Ashton Murphy

David Hoffken

Williams Nwaneri

Landen Davidson

Kade Pietrzak		Mason Goldman

Sua Lefotu

Keona Davis

Riley Van Poppel

Conor Connealy

Gabe Moore

Cameron Lenhardt

Dylan Parrott
LB (15)Jase ReynoldsChristian Jones

Pierce Mooberry		Derek Wacker

Ethan Duda

Willis McGahee IV

Jordan Ochoa

Connor Schutt

Trent Uhlir

Dawson Merritt		Dylan Rogers

Vincent Shavers

Jacob Bower

Rahmir Stewart		Gage Stenger
DB (19)Danny OdemBryson Webber

Tanner Terch		Caleb Benning

Rex Guthrie

Donovan Jones

Kahmir Prescott

Braylen Prude

Amare Sanders

Larry Tarver

Mario Buford

Thomas D’Onofrio

Rowdy Bauer



Blye Hill

Jeremiah Charles

Brice Turner

Justyn Rhett


Andrew Marshall

Jamir Conn
ST (7)Michael SarikizisKamdyn Koch

Archie Wilson
Tristan Alvano

John Hohl

Kyle Cunanan
Kevin Gallic
Class Total1013403014
Total10/10523/10563/10593/105107/105
(Bolded players have used their redshirts.)

Updated: 1/2/2025

