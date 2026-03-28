Instant Takes: Nebraska Football's Red-White Spring Game

Nebraska football’s 2026 Red-White scrimmage returned to an actual game. Team Nebraska won 22-17 over Team Huskers in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, March 28.

The official attendance number of 28,188 was the smallest spring game crowd since 2000.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Huskers’ 2026 spring game and Matt Rhule’s fourth as head coach.

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New QB1

Nebraska is ushering in a new quarterback for the 2026 season. UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea made his Husker debut, leading the top offense for four drives. The Huskers rotated between Colandrea, TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin for most of the game. Bode Soukup led a drive later in the game.

The senior went 12-of-19 with 80 passing yards, one interception and two touchdowns. He tacked on 14 rushing yards off three carries.

Colandrea showed his speed early, getting the edge on third-and-4 for a 12-yard pickup. The transfer is known for his speed and scrambling ability, but has also struggled with turnovers. We saw both on Saturday. Colandrea threw one interception, but had a couple of other balls almost picked off.

Nebraska didn’t throw deep much at all. Their longest catch of the game was a 27-yarder to Jacory Barney in the second quarter. Barney had six catches on eight targets for 43 yards. The Huskers had three catches of 15 or more yards.

Jamal rules the RB room in spring game

Freshman running back Jamal Rule made a positive impression in his Husker debut. He posted the best statistics of the five running backs.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound back recorded 120 rushing yards on 11 carries. He added one catch for 15 receiving yards. Rule ripped off a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with Lateef at QB. He had the only rushing TD of the game.

Rule runs hard with an ability to accelerate quickly and slip tackles. The freshman could be in the running to start and will play lots for NU this fall.

Isaiah Mozee flashed too. He had 41 rushing yards on six carries and a long of 11 yards. Mekhi Nelson posted 38 rushing yards on seven attempts. Conor Booth won the game for Team Nebraska with a 32-yard TD run with 5 seconds left in the game. He had 87 yards on 15 carries.

Wacher flashes in defense

Nebraska’s defense was hard to get a full read on with no tackling quarterbacks. However, they did pick up six tackles for loss with two sacks.

Derek Wacher and Jahsear Whittington earned sacks. Wacher, a sophomore from Yutan, Neb., led the defense with 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Redshirt freshman and Iowa State transfer Will Hawthorne recorded nine tackles.

The Husker defense held the entire offense to 133 receiving yards. They forced one turnover, an interception returned 13 yards by Donovan Jones. Jones finished with seven tackles.

When Nebraska’s QBs did air it out, the defense made it hard to make the catch or get many yards after the catch.

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