Instant Takes: Utah 44, Nebraska 22

Nebraska football (7-6) wrapped up its 2025 campaign with a 44-22 loss to No. 15 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31. After starting 5-1, the Huskers finished out the season 2-5.

The Huskers were without several key starters from the 2025 regular season. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, running back Emmett Johnson, right guard Rocco Spindler, linebacker Dasan McCullough and DB DeShon Singleton were unavailable for various reasons.

Nebraska has hired four new coaches and had a few additions to help specifically with the defensive line for the bowl game. The extra help and coaching changes weren’t enough to spark the Huskers against a physical Utah team.

Here are three instant takes from the Scarlet and Cream’s final game of 2025.

New Husker defensive staff has work cut out for them

The Huskers have a new defensive coordinator in Rob Aurich and a new edge coach with Roy Manning. Nebraska’s rushing defense and red-zone defense struggled in 2025, and that was apparent vs. the Utes. Aurich has a big job ahead of him to bring Nebraska back up to standard in 2026.

Utah had its way with Nebraska’s defense. They recorded 535 offensive yards with 225 rushing yards. They averaged five yards per play. The Utes scored on five straight drives in the second and third quarters.

Quarterback Devon Dampier went 19-for-31 for two passing touchdowns and three rushing TDs. He tallied 310 passing yards and 148 rushing yards.

Nebraska’s defense did record two sacks and four tackles for loss. Caleb Benning led NU with 11 tackles. Cameron Lenhardt and Javin Wright each had a sack.

Nebraska needs a great QB from the portal

With Raiola’s departure, the question of how Matt Rhule will handle the QB room has loomed. True freshman QB TJ Lateef had an opportunity to show if he can be the guy in 2025. However, the case for Lateff as QB1 is still muggy. Lateef had a great game vs. UCLA, but has struggled in his three other starts.

Lateef and Nebraska’s offense came out swinging with back-to-back scoring drives. But after the Huskers posted 157 yards in the first quarter, they could not move the ball. NU’s offense crashed and burned, failing to score until garbage time in the fourth.

They had five straight punts, a turnover on downs and an interception after the first two drives. The Huskers were 8-for-15 on third down conversions. Nebraska didn’t have a first down in the second and third quarters. After finally getting their first first down, Lateef ended the drive by throwing an interception.

Nebraska had 343 yards with 40 offensive yards in the middle two quarters.

Lateef is talented. He can burn teams with his legs and has a nice arm. But it would be a gamble for Rhule and Co. to put all their 2026 season eggs in Lateef’s basket.

Huskers’ rushing game missed Johnson

Nebraska was without star running back Emmett Johnson vs. the Utes. Johnson, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, was on the sideline, sitting out awaiting the NFL Draft. The running back committee of Mekhi Nelson, Isaiah Mozee and Kwinten Ives started strong but dropped off aggressively.

The Huskers rushed for 94 yards in the first quarter. They had one rushing yard in the second quarter. Nebraska’s offense came to a crashing halt after two scoring drives to start the game. They had 16 offensive yards in the second quarter.

The RB trio posted 96 receiving yards on seven catches. Nelson led the group with 88 rushing yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and 48 receiving yards.

New offensive line coach Geep Wade, who was at Georgia Tech, has coached NU’s line for a few weeks before the bowl. They struggled to protect Lateef. Utah was without its two best pass-rushers and still came away with three sacks and six tackles for loss.

Luckily for the Huskers, Rhule added run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley to Nebraska’s 2026 staff.

