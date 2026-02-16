Jesske, Nebraska baseball move to 3-0 after 9-1 win over Grand Canyon

Nebraska baseball played its third game in three days Sunday night in Mesa, Arizona at Sloan Park. The Huskers used a strong start from spot starter Gavin Blachowicz to build an early lead in their 9-1 win over Grand Canyon.

Will Jesske was the early game hero after he launched his first home run over the left-field wall in the third inning. The juniors first long ball of the year gave the Huskers an early 1-0 lead.

Blachowicz protected the lead from the rubber, yielding only two hits while striking out five over 4 2/3 strong innings. The Huskers relied on the bullpen for the remainder of the contest to secure the victory. A mix of left and right-handers bore down to finish the job, keeping the Antelopes at arm’s length.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers’ third win of the season…

Jesske sparks Husker offense despite early pitchers duel

Nebraska’s offense has been a steady presence through two games but the Antelopes starter Chase Frey provided a challenge. Frey, a junior college transfer from Southern Nevada, crafted around the Huskers early with a low-90s sinker to both sides of the plate. The junior boasted two slider-style off-speed pitches: one that was a tight slider and the other was a lower-spin sweeper.

Despite Jett Buck reaching on a line-drive single and Joshua Overbeek drawing a hit-by-pitch in the first, Frey recorded two strikeouts to strand both runners. Frey followed with a dominant second inning, retiring the side in order and striking out Devin Nunez to keep the game scoreless.

Jesske broke the scoreless tie in the third inning out of the nine-hole when he launched a solo home run to deep left field. The Huskers continued to pressure Frey with two-out singles from Sanderson and Overbeek, but a strikeout ended the threat with two runners stranded. The Lincoln Southeast product is taking advantage of his early-season opportunities after shuffling around between the lineup and the bench last season. The junior recorded his third hit in six at-bats with the long ball.

Blachowicz worked efficiently through his first few innings of work. He worked out of early trouble in the first by inducing a clutch double play after a hit batter and escaped a runner on third in the second with a crucial strikeout. In the third, he settled into a groove, striking out two more Antelopes as part of a perfect 1-2-3 frame. He finished the third inning with four total strikeouts.

Fourth inning offensive burst gives pitching staff support

Following their starter working out of a jam, the Huskers’ lineup provided more run support in the fourth. They chased the GCU starter after he hit Max Buettenback and surrendered a single to Nunez. After poking a nail in the GCU pen, a wild pitch allowed Buettenback to score before Jesske continued his productive afternoon with an RBI single to center. Jett Buck added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 4-0

Blachowicz had to manage some traffic on the base paths in his next frame. In the fourth, the sophomore right-hander lost his no-hit bid but limited the Antelopes to a single run despite the bases being loaded with no outs. He finished his night in the fifth after recording his fifth strikeout. Making his Husker debut, Chase Olson needed only one pitch to induce a flyout from Perez, stranding a runner and maintaining the three-run cushion.

Jesske reached base for the third time in as many attempts after managing a one-out walk in the sixth. Despite the baserunner, GCU reliever Billy Gregory kept the Huskers bats off the rack. He fanned Buck to finish the top of the sixth, taking the team total to nine punch outs.

Olson kept his strong appearance going by swording the Antelopes Dominic Chacon on a slider. The Raymore, Missouri native fanned the next batter he faced looking on a heater. After surrendering a pair of singles, Olson finished the inning by striking-out the side on a drop-third strike to keep the lead at 4-1 after six frames.

Unger shines as the Huskers close the door

The Huskers could not manage anything in the seventh inning off of GCU reliever Bily Gregory. The 6-foot-3 sophomore mowed down the NU lineup, recording five strikeouts over two innings of work.

J’Shawn Unger came out of the Huskers’ bullpen for his first appearance of the year in the bottom of the seventh. The Blair product only recorded one outing in 2025 against I-80 opponent Omaha but made an immediate impact in a key game against the Antelopes.

The 6-foot-4 right hander flashed a mid-90s fastball as he easily diced up the GCU seventh inning. He induced a groundout off of himself, and a flyout to left before striking out Bianchina to end the frame. Through seven innings, the Husker bullpen has allowed just two hits while keeping the Grand Canyon offense off the scoreboard since the fourth.

The Huskers extended its lead to five runs in the eighth inning. After pinch hitter Mac Moyer drew a leadoff walk, Jesske collected his third hit of the afternoon with an infield single. After a throwing error on a pickoff attempt moved both runners into scoring position, Buck delivered a clutch two-run single up the middle to make it 6-1. Overbeek delivered a two-RBI single which was followed up by a Carey extra-base hit to score Overbeek to extend the lead to 9-1.

Unger provided another strong eighth inning, punching out another batter to end the inning. Freshman Jace Ziola came into the game to close it out and the freshman did just that propelling the Huskers to a 3-0 start.

Box Score

Player Pos AB R H RBI BB K HBP LOB Miken Miller C 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Carter Kelley PH/3B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Jett Buck 2B 4 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 Rhett Stokes PR/2B 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Case Sanderson 1B 4 1 2 0 1 2 0 0 Joshua Overbeek 3B 4 1 2 2 0 2 1 2 Tyler Fikes C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dylan Carey SS 5 0 2 1 0 3 0 4 Max Buettenback RF 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 Cole Kitchens DH 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 Devin Nunez CF 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 Mac Moyer CF 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 Will Jesske LF 3 3 3 2 1 0 0 0 Preston Freeman PH/LF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 40 9 14 8 3 15 2 10

2B: Sanderson (1), Carey (1).

HR: Jesske (1).

RBI: Buck (3), Overbeek (2), Jesske (2), Carey (1).

SH: Buck.

SF: Overbeek.

Nebraska IP H R ER BB K G. Blachowicz (W) 4.2 2 1 1 2 5 C. Olson 1.1 2 0 0 0 3 J. Unger 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 J. Ziola 1.0 0 0 0 1 1

