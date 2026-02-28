Jesske, Nebraska baseball shocks No. 7 Auburn 9-8 behind an all-around effort

Nebraska baseball (5-3) went on the road and upset the No. 7 team in the country, Auburn (7-2), 9-8 in 10 innings.

The Huskers’ pitching staff held the Tigers off the scoreboard after an explosive first-half to allow the offense to battle back into the game. The Huskers forced extra innings thanks to a game-tying hit from Cole Kitchens. The senior and key returner, Dylan Carey, gave the Huskers the lead with an RBI single. Then, Will Jesske put a seal on the game with a three-run home run to grab the four run lead and the upset win.

The game had the makings of a pitchers duel after two innings. Both starters, Ty Horn and Jacob Marciano, dealt nasty frames. The game eventually evolved into an offensive show with the Huskers ending as the beneficiaries.

Here is an instant recap in the Huskers’ biggest win of the season….

Starters set the table for strong bullpens

The Huskers needed strength and consistency to battle the Tigers on Friday, starting with two defensive innings that were a dream.

Junior pitcher Horn established himself as on par with the Tigers’ ace, dominating early with four strikeouts in the first two innings. His fastball sat at 91-93 mph, and he flashed a heavy dose of a changeup that had been missing in his first two starts. Trouble arrived in the third inning when defensive mistakes and timely hitting led to four runs for Auburn.

NU bounced back immediately to support its right-handed starter. Kitchens and Jesske hit back-to-back RBI doubles off the massive left-field wall. Those runs cut the lead in half after four innings and propelled the Huskers back into the game.

Auburn grabbed one more run in the fourth which knocked Horn out of the game. The game reached the halfway mark when Marciano fanned Case Sanderson to end the fifth inning with the Tigers holding onto a 5-2 lead. As the game shifted to a bullpen matchup, NU brought out left-hander Chase Olson and the Tigers went with Jett Johnston.

Huskers fight a top-10 opponent into extra innings

Auburn cooled-off any Husker charge in the middle innings. Johnston shoved in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three and missing the Husker barrels with ease. Cooper Katskee entered and settled down the Tigers’ offense. He went 2 2/3 innings strong striking out two and allowing only one hit.

The Huskers stormed back with a huge eighth inning. They were able to knock out Johnston and immediately got to work on the new arm, Garret Brewer. After Mac Moyer, Sanderson, and Joshua Overbeek reached to load the bases, Carey hammered an RBI double. Kitchens then delivered a game-tying double of his own.

J’Shawn Unger entered in the eighth inning needing to provide a scoreless frame. The sophomore, who briefly entered the transfer portal in the offseason before returning, has been one of Nebraska’s top relievers this season. He worked out of a self-inflicted jam, overcoming two walks by striking out the nine-hole hitter to keep the game knotted at five.

Neither team managed to scratch across a run in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. The Huskers delivered in the clutch as Carey showed his maturity with a go-ahead RBI single, silencing the Auburn crowd.

Jesske then hammered a pitch outside the zone to deep left-center field and over the wall. His third home run of the season gave Nebraska a 9-5 lead and provided the necessary cushion to secure the Game 1 victory over Auburn. The Tigers didn’t go down without a fight. They put plenty of pressure on NU, scoring three runs and bringing the winning run to the plate.

Pryce Bender entered the game faced two batters, recorded two outs and slammed the door.

Ty Horn is the balanced face the Big Red have been looking for

For the past few seasons, head coach Will Bolt looked for a clear ace and he has found it in Horn. Mason McConnaughey was supposed to be that face of the rotation in 2025 but went down with an injury early. It’s been since 2024 that the Huskers had an obvious ace like Brett Sears.

Horn’s emergence at the back-end of the 2025 season brought hope entering the new season and the junior has delivered, despite the blow-up inning on Friday.

His first two innings of work were some of his most dominant to date. Across those two frames, he posted four strikeouts while facing the minimum. He worked at a rapid pace, staying in the seven- to 12-second range between pitches to keep his defense engaged. He flashed a changeup in for the entirety of the outing, a pleasant sight against a left-handed heavy lineup. The three-pitch mix, with each offering accounting for at least one strikeout, showed the makings of a complete starter.

He ran into trouble in the third inning after the first two runners reached base, one of which was due to an error by third baseman Joshua Overbeek. The Tigers capitalized by rattling off four runs, but Horn seemed unfazed. While Horn left several fastballs over the plate during the stretch, his experience helped him limit an inning that could have spiraled.

He exited in the fourth, but his maturity was on full display. After the difficult third, he struck out the first two hitters of the fourth before surrendering another run and leaving a runner for Chase Olson. His ability to respond, combined with his confidence and big-moment experience, should give coach Will Bolt steady assurance that when he hands his Friday night starter the ball, a win is within reach.

Timely hitting gives a feeling of postseason potential

As Nebraska looks to take a step forward under coach Will Bolt, “toughness” and “attitude” have remained the program’s guiding principles. Though the Huskers have yet to reach a super regional in six seasons under Bolt, their early-season success with two outs offers a sense of resilience and fuel for postseason expectations.

That grit was on display Friday as Nebraska battled with two outs in the third inning. Sanderson singled to start the frame, but after two straight strikeouts, the Huskers needed a spark. Kitchens and Jesske delivered, hammering back-to-back RBI doubles off the left-center wall.

That clutchness is part of a historic offensive surge. Nebraska’s 29 extra-base hits through its first seven games are the program’s most to start a season this century. The Huskers are currently one of only nine Power Four teams nationally batting at least .300 with 20-plus doubles.

The grit and heroics continued into the eighth inning as the Huskers stormed back to tie the game at 5-5. Moyer, Sanderson, and Overbeek all reached with one out, setting the table for a Carey double that brought Nebraska within a run. Kitchens then delivered a game-tying RBI double of his own, knotting the score at five heading into the bottom of the eighth.

As Nebraska prepares for Big Ten play next weekend against Michigan State and with goals of hosting a regional, these are the types of high-stakes environments where they must compete. Going toe-to-toe with a top-10 SEC opponent raises eyebrows for a team aiming to prove it belongs on the national stage in June.

POS PLAYER AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR BB K HBP SH SF LOB SB CS PO A E AVG CF Moyer, M. 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 .409 2B Buck, J. 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 .353 2B Stokes, R. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 .000 1B Sanderson, C 5 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 13 1 0 .400 3B Overbeek, J. 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .355 SS Carey, D. 5 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 .447 DH Kitchens, C. 4 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281 PR/DH Nunez, D. 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 LF Jesske, W. 5 1 2 4 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 .357 RF Buettenback 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 .227 PH/RF Grego, D. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 C Worthley, Je 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 1 0 .174 TOTALS 44 9 14 9 6 0 1 0 18 2 1 0 8 0 1 30 15 1 —

PLAYER IP H R ER BB K HR WP BK HBP IBB AB BF FO GO NP ERA Horn, T. 3.2 5 5 4 2 5 0 0 0 1 9 0 0 0 3 3 7.84 Olson, C. 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 0.00 Katskee, C. 2.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2 4 0.00 Unger, J. (W) 2.1 1 2 2 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.76 Clark, C. 0.0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.71 Ziola, J. 0.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bender, P. (S) 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 2.45 TOTALS 10.0 9 8 7 7 8 1 0 1 18 1 3 0 1 6 13 —

