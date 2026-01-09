Jordan Larson announces retirement after 2026 LOVB Nebraska season

Volleyball legend Jordan Larson is hanging up the knee pads.

The former Husker announced on Friday, Jan. 9, that after 17 professional volleyball seasons, the 2026 LOVB season will be her last.

“This season isn’t about an ending, it’s about celebrating that made the journey possible,” Larson said through tears. “After this year, I’ll be stepping away from competitive volleyball, and rather than making this the finish line, I want to spend this season honoring the people, places and moments that shape it all. Every fan, every gym, every jersey, every teammate, coach and fan has played a role, and this year is my way of saying, thank you.”

LOVB Nebraska announced on Aug. 5, 2025 that Larson is a part-owner. The 39-year-old will take on more responsibility in the front office after the 2026 season. President of Business Operations Kirsten Bernthal Booth said they are still ironing out Larson’s role after the 2026 season.

LOVB Nebraska created the ‘Kae Community Award,’ named after Larson’s late mother, who had a massive impact on her and her volleyball career. Six recipients in the state of Nebraska will receive the honor because of their positive impact on volleyball.

Larson is widely known as one of the best volleyball players in the history of the sport. She led Nebraska to the 2006 national championship and was a three-time All-American. The Hooper, Neb. native has her name etched all over Nebraska’s record books.

From Nebraska gyms to the biggest stages in the world 💚



2026 will be Jordan Larson’s last season as a professional player.



Thank you for carrying home with you, everywhere you went. We can't wait to honor you and your legacy all season long.#StateofLegends pic.twitter.com/c33sOwi9SE — LOVB Nebraska Volleyball (@lovbneb) January 9, 2026

A legendary pro career

As a professional with the USA National Team, Larson helped the USA win their first-ever gold medal in indoor volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The outside hitter ends her career with one bronze (2016 Rio de Janeiro), two silver (2012 London and 2024 Paris) and one gold medal in the Olympics. In the World Cup, she has two silver (2011 Japan and 2019 Japan) and a bronze medal (2015 Japan). Larson helped Italy win a gold medal in the 2014 FIVB World Championship.

Larson spent 15 years with the USA national team and helped create a foundation for US volleyball to grow.

During her professional career, Larson played for some of the best clubs in the world. She competed for Vaqueras de Bayamon (Puerto Rico, 2009), Dinamo Kazan (Russia, 2009-14), Eczacıbaşı VitrA (Türkiye, 2014-19), Shanghai (China, 2019-22) and Vero Volley Monza (Italy, 2022).

Larson tried her hand at coaching. She was on Texas’s staff in 2022. The Nebraska native returned home to the Huskers and was on John Cook’s staff for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The 2008 Big 12 Player of the Year stepped away from the program after the 2024 season.

The Nebraska great gets to end her volleyball playing career where she started it, in her home state. Larson has watched the sport of volleyball grow exponentially in the United States. Finishing out her incredible career in Nebraska is the perfect ending to a special chapter in Larson’s book.

“Just recognizing how special it is for me to be home and be able to do this in front of a state that just really loves volleyball,” she said. “This really isn’t about me. There have been so many greats that have come on before me and maybe haven’t had the proper buy-in to the game, and I hope this is just kind of setting that foundation for others to follow suit.”

LOVB Nebraska’s home opener is on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. CT at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb. Nebraska faces LOVB Houston on ESPN+.

