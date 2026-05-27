Jordy Frahm named 4-time First Team All-American, Player of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nebraska softball’s Jordy Frahm is the NFCA Player of the Year for the second straight season and is now a four-time First-Team selection. Husker freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen is a third-team All-American.

Frahm is also one of 14 players to be named a four-time NFCA First-Team All-American. Frahm received her fourth honor on Wednesday, May 27, one day before she and the Huskers play in the Women’s College World Series.

The 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year became the second Husker to win the collegiate Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Wednesday. Courtney Wallace won in 2022. The honor recognizes nine softball athletes, giving one glove for each position.

On Tuesday, May 26, the Papillion, Neb. native was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the first time in her career. Frahm is the first Husker to earn the honor.

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Arguably the best two-way player in the country, Frahm earned first-team honors at Oklahoma in 2022 and 2023. After medically redshirting in 2024, she claimed first-team honors for Nebraska in 2025 and 2026. With the Sooners, Frahm led them to two national championships. She returns to the WCWS with Nebraska, marking NU’s first appearance since 2013.

In the circle, she has a 20-4 record, a 1.14 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP and a 7.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 172 2/3 innings pitched. Her 12 saves are a Nebraska record and tie for the Big Ten single-season record.

The back-to-back Big Ten Pitcher of the Year leads the Huskers with a .416 batting average, 77 hits, 59 runs, 19 home runs and four triples. Frahm also works at first base, acquiring 176 putouts and 35 assists.

ONE OF ONE.@jordybahl is the 2026 @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/78YTIQnbd3 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 27, 2026

Jensen earns third-team All-American honor

In her first college season, Jensen earned a NFCA third-team All-American honor. Her ability and reliability in the circle have been a season-changer for Nebraska. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year

The Gretna, Neb. native enters the WCWS with a 2.38 ERA, a 25-2 record and a 6.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 149 2/3 innings pitched. In 72 at-bats, she has 23 hits, 13 runs, four doubles and six home runs with 17 RBIs.

Jensen was named a top-three finalist for the NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year honor. However, Oklahoma catcher Kendall Wells claimed the honor after a record-breaking season.

Wells hit 39 home runs in her freshman season, which is second in NCAA history behind UCLA third baseman Megan Grant‘s 40 and counting. She hit .358 with 70 runs and 64 hits in her debut season at Oklahoma.

The Sooner’s center fielder Kai Minor was also a top three finalist. She posted a .444 batting average, 70 runs, 84 hits, 45 RBIs, 18 doubles, seven triples and 11 homers in her first college season. The Irvine, Calif. native recorded 64 putouts and one assist for a perfect fielding percentage.

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