Jordy Frahm named Nebraska softball assistant coach

Jordy Frahm isn’t going anywhere.

Frahm, one of the greatest Huskers of all time, is Rhonda Revelle‘s newest assistant coach. After 37 years and 23 years as associate head coach, Lori Sippel announced her retirement on Tuesday, June 2.

Frahm concluded her college career at Nebraska on May 30 and officially became an assistant coach on Friday, June 5.

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“I am beyond excited to join the Nebraska softball coaching staff,” Frahm said. “Playing softball for the Huskers was an incredible blessing to me and the coaches had a huge impact on me as an athlete and as a person. I am ready to have that impact on others and continue to grow the game in my home state. I’m honored by the trust that Coach Revelle has in me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside her and the rest of the staff in a new role. I am so thankful that God led me here and granted me this new blessing. Go Big Red!”

After Nebraska’s 2026 season ended on May 30, Frahm announced that she and her husband, Trey Frahm, are expecting their first child in December 2026. Jordy competed while pregnant for three months.

Frahm did not receive an AUSL golden ticket, a promise for a professional softball spot in the league in 2026. She said she turned down the opportunity to focus on her final months as a Husker softball player. Now, we know it was likely because she is becoming a mother soon.

“We are thrilled to have Jordy join our coaching staff,” Revelle said. “She has had such an impact on Nebraska Softball as a player, and now she can continue giving back to this program and being instrumental in the growth and development of our student-athletes. We will lean into her competitive spirit, her keen eye for talent and her softball IQ as we continue to strive for excellence. Jordy loves Nebraska, and the Red Team, and she is a perfect addition to our coaching staff.”

Keeping the best in our own backyard.



The next chapter for 98 starts now.



🗞️ https://t.co/MarNtH2TOL | #GBR pic.twitter.com/pcX5PLeoQl — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 5, 2026

One of the greats

The Papillion, Neb. native led the Huskers to two record-breaking seasons. She is one of the most successful Huskers across all sports. While at Oklahoma in 2022 and 2023, she won two national championships and was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

At Nebraska, Frahm led the Huskers to their first outright Big Ten championship, won the Big Ten Tournament, hosted their first Super Regional and advanced to the WCWS for the first time since 2013.

The two-way star became the first to earn the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year in the same season. Frahm was a two-time Pitcher of the Year and two-time All-Big Ten first-team pick. She earned the NFCA Player of the Year honor twice and became the 14th four-time NFCA first-team All-American. She is Nebraska’s second Rawlings Gold Glove winner.

Frahm, formerly Bahl, owns Nebraska’s single-season records in batting average (.462), runs scored (72), home runs (23), extra-base hits (41), total bases (167), slugging percentage (.988) and saves (12).

Nebraska’s 2026 season was one of its greatest in history, and Frahm had a massive influence. The Huskers won their first game at the WCWS since 2002 and advanced for the first time in 13 seasons.

In Oklahoma City, the Scarlet and Cream walked off Arkansas 5-3 in 10 innings on Thursday. But NU fell to Alabama 5-1 and Texas 3-1 to be eliminated and end their season. The Longhorns eventually won the national championship.

Nebraska is losing a great coach in Lori Sippel. Revelle hasn’t coached a day without Sippel by her side and in her corner. The Huskers will miss her expertise. But they are gaining a new coach with a fresh perspective and a championship mentality.

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