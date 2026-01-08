Nebraska adds commit from UCLA DL Anthony Jones

Nebraska added its first defensive line transfer portal commitment of the 2026 cycle.

UCLA defensive lineman Anthony Jones officially announced his commitment to Nebraska.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Jones has played in 37 games and made 14 starts over four seasons at UCLA (2025), Michigan State (2024), Indiana (2023) and Oregon (2022). He has one year of eligibility remaining.

He has 58 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries over his four-year career.

PFF graded the Las Vegas native Jones a mark of 60.0 in 490 snaps. He produced 16 quarterback pressures, including a season-high five against USC this past season.

Jones played his high school ball at Arbor View in Las Vegas and was a consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2022.

Jones’ commitment addresses a key need for Nebraska

The addition of Jones addresses one of the final key transfer portal needs for Nebraska.

NU has already hit key positions like quarterback, offensive line and linebacker. With Jones, they attack one of their bigger immediate needs as they transition back to a four-man defensive front in Rob Aurich’s defense. Nebraska will shift from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 defense in 2026.

It also helps replace the portal hits of defensive linemen Keona Davis and Jaylen George, who chose to move on from the program.

Expect the Huskers to continue to look to add more defensive line help in the portal.

