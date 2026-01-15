Nebraska Adds Dual-Threat QB Tanner Vibabul to 2026 Recruiting Class

When Nebraska lost Dayton Raiola from the 2026 class, the feeling was that the Huskers might not have any opportunities to add another quarterback to the class. Fast forward to December, and the Nebraska staff learned about Tanner Vibabul from Las Vegas (Nev.). The very athletic, productive quarterback began hearing from Nebraska and took a visit to Lincoln last weekend, when he committed to Matt Rhule and the Husker staff.

“I realized the opportunity and how big the opportunity is for me and my family,” Tanner Vibabul said. “Obviously, getting to know the coaches and everything else that I experienced on my visit cemented that idea and made it an easy decision.”

The connection was there for Vibabul and his family to several of the Nebraska coaches including the head coach. They all see a big future for Vibabul in their offense.

“Coach Holgerson and Coach Thomas expressed to me that my abilities fit their offensive style,” Vibabul said. “I just loved getting to know Coach Rhule. He was awesome. He really connected with me and my family, which was great.

Visit to Nebraska really opened Vibabul’s eyes to the program

Vibabul really enjoyed his visit to Nebraska this past weekend. The Huskers made a great impression on Vibabul with the facilities and resources available to their student-athletes.

“My visit to Nebraska was awesome,” Vibabul said. “I love the culture around the program and all of the coaches and staff. It made such a tremendous impression on me and my family. Their facilities are world-class, and their stadium took my breath away. The best thing about the weekend was really just how great Nebraska football is.”

Vibabul led Las Vegas High School to a 9-1 record this past season. He finished the year with 2,245 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, and he added 1,132 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.