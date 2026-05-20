Nebraska adds Georgia IOL Jordan Agbanoma commitment to 2027 recruiting class

The Huskers add a key recruiting target to the 2027 class with interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. The four-star recruit has visited Nebraska twice before, with his first visit last fall and returning this spring. Agbanoma chose Nebraska over other schools such as Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, and Alabama.

“What stood out to me about the visit to Nebraska was the fans and the facilities,” Jordan Agbanoma said last fall following his visit to Lincoln. “The atmosphere at Nebraska is electric, and their facilities are amazing. I loved my visit to Lincoln.”

Agbanoma chooses Nebraska ahead of his scheduled official visit to Lincoln on June 5. It is significant for the Huskers to add his name to the class ahead of his three other official visits he had set to Texas A&M, Florida, and Georgia.

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The Huskers have been effective in Georgia in the 2027 cycle. Jones and Agbanoma join four-star safety Corey Hadley from Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, who committed to Nebraska at the end of April.

Nebraska is also set to host other Georgia recruits for official visits in June. The Huskers will host four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu from Locust Grove (Ga.), and four-star safety Kennedy Green from Mableton (Ga.) Douglas County.

The Huskers are also pushing for official visits from three-star athlete AJ Tillman from Lithonia (Ga.), four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson also from Lithonia, and three-star Joey Hunter who is from the same high school as Agbanoma.

Agbanoma is a four-star recruit in the On3/Rivals Industry Ranking, rated as the No. 83 overall and the No. 7 interior offensive lineman (IOL) in the nation. He is also ranked as the No. 7 player from Georgia in the 2027 recruiting class.