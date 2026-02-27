Nebraska adds Mount Carmel WR Jamari Brown to roster as PWO

2026 wide receiver Jamari Brown from Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media. Brown has been part of a very successful run of state championships at Mount Carmel. Claude Mpouma, who was part of Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class, was a high school teammate of Brown at Mount Carmel.

Congratulations brother now it's time to get to work #GBR https://t.co/TW3bGIkBGO — Trae Taylor (@Qb6Trae) February 27, 2026

In the day and age of 105 rosters, NIL/Shared Revenue, and other things that don’t get talked about as much, like stipends and Cost of Attending (CoA), a commitment might mean an academic scholarship, or it could include other financial compensation. Nebraska is adding Brown to their roster as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO).

Brown has visited Ole Miss and Nebraska. He visited Ole Miss in June 2024, during his junior year. Brown claimed offers from Ole Miss, Eastern Michigan, and Ball State. The other confirmed visit was to Nebraska last season for the game against Northwestern.

Looking at the film, Brown has big-play capability. He can be successful in the screen game, working his way out of tight spaces to break free, and is regularly seen getting behind defenses and making big plays. What is most impressive is how tough he runs. He is difficult to take down and keeps his feet moving.

There is an obvious connection between Brown, his high school teammate Claude Mpouma, and Nebraska quarterback commitment Trae Taylor. Nebraska is a terrific fit for Brown, as it connects him to current Huskers, a future Husker, and gives him the tools and the offense to be successful at Nebraska.