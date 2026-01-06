Nebraska adds transfer portal commit from South Carolina OL Tree Babalade

The Nebraska football team picked up its second transfer portal OL commit from South Carolina’s Tree Babalade on Tuesday.

He joins Iowa State’s Brendan Black as new portal additions NU has made on the offensive line.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN TODAY AND GET YOUR FIRST YEAR FOR 50% OFF!

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Babalade has played in 22 games, making 15 starts for the Gamecocks. He played for the new Nebraska run game coordinator, Lonnie Teasley, in Columbia a year ago.

Babalade has two years of eligibility remaining. He played 421 snaps last season, with 398 of them coming at right tackle and 23 at left tackle. PFF graded him with a 60.1 overall grade, as he gave up one sack, one QB hit, and 19 hurries in 255 pass blocking situations.

Babalade has played both tackle positions

In 2023, he played 621 of his 647 snaps at left tackle, which shows he has the versatility to play both spots. He’s logged 1,164 snaps in three seasons.

After starting nine games as a true freshman in 2023, Babalade took a four-game redshirt in 2024.

The DeMatha Catholic product and Maryland native was a consensus four-star and top-300 recruit in high school.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!