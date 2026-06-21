Nebraska, Adidas unveil updated football uniforms for 2026

Nebraska Athletics and Adidas officially unveiled new home and away football uniforms Saturday night inside the Hawks Championship Center following the Battle at the Boneyard seven-on-seven event.

The updated look blends several classic Nebraska design elements with modern touches aimed at today’s game and recruiting landscape.

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The most noticeable change is the return of two stripes across the shoulders, while player numbers have been moved to the sleeves in a nod to traditional football uniforms and the rich history of the Nebraska program.

The number font also features a unique connection to the state. Inspired by numbers engraved on a steel anvil, the design includes interior lines meant to resemble the crop rows that define Nebraska’s agricultural landscape.

“Our partners with adidas approached us about two years ago with updated uniform concepts to provide a modernized look,” Nebraska Senior Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Multimedia Brandon Meier said. “We appreciate that adidas recognized the natural connection between Nebraska football and agriculture and used that as inspiration for a design that is fitting of the hard work, grit and dedication of our state.”

Nebraska Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer Haven Fields said the new uniforms should also resonate with future recruits.

“Recruiting is undeniably the lifeblood of competitive success, and young kids want to wear something sleek, modern, fast and fashionable,” Fields said. “These updates will give a cutting edge to the iconic Nebraska brand. We are proud of the final product and excited for the 2026 season.”

While the uniforms received several updates, some of Nebraska’s most recognizable features remain unchanged. The iconic white helmet and scarlet “N” logo will stay the same, and the helmet sticker “N” will continue to appear on the front of the pants.

Adidas has served as Nebraska Athletics’ primary apparel partner since 1995.

The new jerseys are now available for purchase through adidas.com and shop.huskers.com.

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