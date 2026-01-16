Nebraska Athletics adds Women's Flag Football as 25th varsity sport

For the first time since adding beach volleyball in 2013, Nebraska Athletics is adding a new sport. The Huskers announced the addition of a varsity women’s flag football program. The first season is scheduled for spring 2028.

The NCAA approved women’s flag football as an NCAA Emerging Sport for Women on Friday, Jan. 16, prompting Nebraska’s announcement of its 25th varsity sport.

“This is a banner day for Nebraska Athletics and for women’s sports,” Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said. “In a time of uncertainty and change in college athletics, creating new participation opportunities continues Nebraska’s rich history of elevating women’s athletics.

“Flag football is one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports and has exploded in popularity at the youth, high school and collegiate levels. There is also great synergy in our first season in 2028, aligning with the inclusion of flag football at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

The flag football season will run from January to May and will have a minimum of 15 games with a maximum of 24 games. Nebraska is searching for a head coach, hoping to make the hire before the summer of 2026. They will start recruiting athletes soon after. The women’s flag football team will have 15 scholarship players by the fall of 2026. The roster will expand to 20-25 players for the 2027 season.

Flag football is a rapidly growing sport with 20 million players worldwide. The sport will make its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Riding the popularity wave, Nebraska’s intramural team and Midland varsity women’s flag football teams competed in an exhibition in Memorial Stadium before Husker football’s 2025 spring game. The Husker football program has had a “She’s got game” camp for girls’ flag football athletes during the last two summers.

Where Nebraska will play home flag games is to be decided. NU Athletics will also need to build office space and locker rooms for the new sport.

