Nebraska baseball captures Iowa series in 15-11 thriller

No. 25 Nebraska baseball (36-14, 19-7) came out on top of a rollercoaster game, beating Iowa (29-19, 12-13) to win the series. The Huskers captured a thrilling 15-11 win on Saturday to celebrate Senior Day the right way.

Nebraska jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings with the help of a Will Jesske grand slam. But Iowa stormed back for nine runs in the seventh and eighth to grab an 11-8 lead. The Huskers fought back with seven runs in the eighth to win 15-11.

Nebraska crushed Iowa 10-0 in eight innings on Friday.

The Huskers honored 10 seniors: Lynden Bruegman, Dylan Carey, Joshua Overbeek, Caleb Clark, Rhett Stokes, Jett Buck, Cole Kitchens, Kevin Mannell, Grant Cleavinger, and Jalen Worthley.

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7,773 fans attended the Senior Day game, the highest attendance in Haymarket Park since 2008.

Right-handed pitcher Ty Horn returned with vengeance after being removed from the starting rotation for three weeks. Horn allowed four hits, two runs and struck out six in six innings.

The Huskers’ final regular-season home game is against Iowa on Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

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GRAND SLAM FOR JESSKE. HUSKERS ARE +4.



B3 | Nebraska 5, Iowa 0 pic.twitter.com/mP9HAkdUXC — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 9, 2026

Horn, Husker offense shine in first six innings

The Husker offense jumped on Iowa early.

First baseman Case Sanderson, who led off with a double, scored thanks to right fielder Drew Grego‘s RBI single to left field in the bottom of the second inning. Jesske tattooed a ball, sending it over the left field fence for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead in the third.

Nebraska baseball added two more runs off one hit in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jeter Worthley sent a triple down the right-field line to help Mac Moyer, who was hit by a pitch, score.

While the offense was cooking, so was Horn in the circle. He and his defense sat down the Hawkeyes’ 1-2-3 in the second and fourth innings. The junior gave up two runs in the first six innings.

Both of Iowa’s runs vs. Horn came off homers. Third baseman Jaixon Frost crushed a no-doubter to left center for a solo homer to make it 7-1 in the fifth. Center fielder Miles Risley cut NU’s lead to 7-2 in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field.

Iowa’s seventh-inning comeback

Right-handed pitcher Cooper Katskee took over for Horn to start the seventh. He lasted one out and gave up two runs, three hits, hit one batter and struck out one.

Mitch Wood, Brett White‘s pinch hitter, cracked a single through the left side with the bases loaded and one out for two runs. Wood was the last batter Katskee faced before lefty Jalen Worthley took over, but he didn’t last any longer than his predecessor. Worthley allowed one hit, which was an RBI single, to make it 7-5 with two outs.

Right-handed pitcher J’Shawn Unger replaced Worthley after two batters. He hit Risley with a pitch on a full count to load the bases. Jaylen Ziegler, the pinch runner for Wood, scored on a passed ball to cut NU’s lead to 7-6 in the seventh. First baseman Caleb Wulf flied out to finally end the half inning.

Jett Buck helped Nebraska extend its lead to 8-6 with a sacrifice fly to get Grego home in the bottom of the inning.

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Three-run home run by Carey ties the game!



B8 | Nebraska 11, Iowa 11 pic.twitter.com/KcbI3aAZU0 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 9, 2026

Iowa takes the lead, but NU fights back in the eighth

The Hawkeyes added five more runs in the eighth to take an 11-8 lead. Unger gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and hit Ziegler with a pitch in the eighth. Lefty Colin Nowaczyk replaced Unger to try to stop the bleeding. Wulf laid down a great bunt for an 11-8 lead. Risley was tagged out at home to end the inning.

Dylan Carey lit a fire in the Husker offense in the eighth. He snatched back the lead with a three-run homer to deep center field to tie the game. Moyer and catcher Trey Fikes hit back-to-back singles to set up the three-run shot.

Pinch hitter Max Buettenback, Moyer and Fikes all hit RBI singles to give Nebraska baseball a 15-11 lead heading into the ninth inning. Three Hawkeye batters faced 13 batters. Moyer and Fikers hit two singles in the inning.

Husker right-handed pitcher Tucker Timmerman closed out the game. He allowed one hit and struck out one in the final inning.

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