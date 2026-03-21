Nebraska baseball dominates Michigan, run-rules Wolverines to even series

Nebraska baseball (17-6, 4-1) evened its series at Michigan (11-10, 1-4) with a dominant 10-0 win in seven innings on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The Wolvernies snapped NU’s 11-game win streak and handed the Huskers their first conference loss of the season on Friday, 2-1. But the Big Red’s early attack sprang it back in the victory column.

Carson Jasa (4-1, 3.99 ERA) delivered another commanding start from the bump. The sophomore right-hander tossed six innings on 90 pitches (57 strikes) to strike out eight Wolverines.

Offensively, Nebraska batted .438, smacking 14 hits to plate its 10 runs. Senior shortstop Dylan Carey led the way, going 3-for-3 for four RBI, along with reaching base in all five at-bats.

Here is an instant recap from NU’s 17th win…

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Offense alive early and often

After only plating one run off eight hits in the series opener, the Big Red’s barrels showed up early and often as it smacked eight hits for five runs through three innings.

In the first frame, Nebraska capitalized on the two walks drawn off Michigan starter David Lally Jr. Dylan Carey delivered a two-out two-RBI single to left field to put NU up 2-0. The two-out Husker nearly carried ensued in the second.

Third baseman Rhett Stokes delivered a single, while two more free passes drawn put first baseman Case Sanderson up. However, he grounded out to first base to strand the bases loaded.

Yet Nebraska kept scratching at the UM pitching staff in the third. Second baseman Jett Buck led off with a single for his first hit of the series. Carey followed with his second single to send Buck to third base and end Lally’s outing after only two-plus frames.

As Michigan went to Grant Bradley in the bullpen, designated hitter Miken Miller gave the Huskers their third run off an RBI sac-fly to left field.

With only one down, right fielder Drew Grego ripped a full-count double to left to send Miller to third. Stokes picked up an RBI off a fielder’s choice, while Grego took advantage of an error attempting to throw out Stokes at second base as NU built a 5-0 lead through three.

Jasa deals in sixth start of season

Carson Jasa delivered more heat in his sixth start of the season. The right-hander struck out the first two Wolvernies he faced — just an early glimpse of his nasty command from the mound. In fact, Jasa terminated Michigan in the second by fanning all three batters.

The 6-foot-7 arm cruised through the third, while racking up another two strikeouts in the fourth to carry seven into the fifth. Jasa ran into trouble in the sixth after permitting two singles. However, his eighth strikeout and a 4-3 double play forced the side to retire unscathed.

Jasa finished tossing six innings to retire 17 of the 24 Wolverines he faced, including only surrendering one walk in Nebraska’s win.

Crooked fourth seals it

The Huskers knocked the game out of reach with a four-run fourth inning. Sanderson and Buck recorded one-out singles before Carey hammered a two-RBI triple. Moments later, Miller made it back-to-back NU triples to make it 8-0. Grego followed to bat in Nebraska’s ninth run.

As if it couldn’t get worse for Michigan, the Huskers plated their 10th run in the fifth and cruised through the final two frames to seal the win. Left-hander Chase Olson secured the run-rule victory by taking care of the seventh.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond at noon CT on Sunday for the rubber match at Michigan. It may be seen on B1G+ or heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

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