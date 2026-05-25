Nebraska baseball earns No. 13 overall seed, sets up loaded Lincoln Regional

Nebraska baseball (42-15, 23-7) found out it will host its first NCAA Regional since 2008 on Sunday, and just received word it will officially check in as the No. 13 overall seed for the college baseball tournament.

For the Lincoln Regional, the No. 1-seeded Huskers will welcome No. 2 seed Ole Miss (36-21, 15-15 SEC), No. 3 Arizona State (37-19, 19-11 Big 12) and No. 4 South Dakota State (24-31, 12-15 Summit League).

Nebraska will open against SDSU on Friday with the first pitch still TBD. The Jackrabbits notched their NCAA Tournament bid after winning the Summit League Tournament.

Ole Miss will take on Arizona State in the first round.

Each game will be broadcast on an ESPN Network or streamed on ESPN+.

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🚨 BREAKING: The Huskers check in as the No. 13-overall seed. ⚾️



Lincoln Regional is SET

1 — Nebraska 🌽

2 — Ole Miss

3 — Arizona State

4 — South Dakota State



READ➡️https://t.co/Eofhwj2i5x pic.twitter.com/yJq2b6cB2k — HuskerOnline (@HuskerOnline) May 25, 2026

Note – this story will be updated following coach Bolt’s press conference.

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