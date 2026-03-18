Nebraska baseball extends win streak to 11 with sweep of Wichita State

Nebraska baseball (16-5) improved its win streak to 11 by completing the two-game sweep over Wichita State (15-8) on Wednesday afternoon. Similar to its 8-1 win on Tuesday, NU smacked 14 hits in a decisive 10-1 victory for the best start through 21 games under head coach Will Bolt.

Husker Nation filled the crowd with red on their way to watch NU hoops on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Pryce Bender (4.19 ERA) posted four innings in the second start of his career. The sophomore utility right-hander surrendered one run with three strikeouts to three free passes. Meanwhile, the Big Red’s bullpen didn’t allow a hit in its five innings of relief.

Making his first-career start in left field, Jeter Worthley led the way, going 3-for-4 — including two doubles — at the plate. The primary catcher finishes the midweek series with six hits and seven runs scored.

Here is an instant recap from NU’s 11th straight victory…

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Bats take advantage early

It was a disaster for Wichita State on the mound as it allowed four Husker runs in the first inning. Nebraska got after WSU starter and Lincoln native Reese Kortum from the first frame. In fact, NU racked up three runs and ended Kortum’s day after recording only one out.

After he surrendered two free passes to lead off, first baseman Case Sanderson and second baseman Jett Buck cashed in those free passes with RBI singles. Sanderson’s RBI marked his fourth of the series.

SANDY STARTS US OFF. 🔥



RBI single from Sanderson plates Moyer and advances Worthley to third. Buck digs in with 0 outs.



T1 | Nebraska 1, Wichita State 0 pic.twitter.com/BnZ0rl6306 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 18, 2026

Shortstop Dylan Carey snagged himself an RBI off a fielder’s choice to plate NU’s third run. Moments later, WSU reliever Caleb Reed plunked catcher Trey Fikes to hand him his first RBI of the year for the fourth Husker run.

Still, the Huskers stranded the bases loaded in what could have been an even more crooked frame.

To lead off the second, Jeter Worthley smacked his fourth hit of the series. With the next two retired, Carey picked up his second RBI of the game to put NU up 5-0.

Bender responds with quality start

After a rocking appearance where he allowed six runs on Saturday against Maine, Pryce Bender tossed Nebraska a quality midweek start.

Bender ran into quite the two-out jam in the bottom of the first. But after plunking a Shocker and allowing another single, the sophomore forced a pop-up to Buck to leave unscathed.

The Edmond, Oklahoma, native cruised through the second and third frames, but ran into traffic in the fourth. Retiring the first two Shockers, Bender’s second walk of the game came at the cost of a run with a two-out RBI double. However, the 6-foot-4 arm retired the side with a strikeout to limit the WSU damage to one.

Bender posted four innings off 62 pitches (42 strikes), fanning three Shockers to retire 12 of the 18 batters faced.

His defense showed out in assistance. From Carey’s highlight-reel diving stop to retire the side in the second to Stokes’ leaping catch in the fourth, the Huskers’ fielding was on par.

BIG ROAD WWWWWWWWWWWIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vUMIZZ6kxo — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 18, 2026

Bats blow it open, bullpen cruises

After a scoreless third at the plate, the Big Red barrels kept punching at the Shocker arms. In the fourth, Worthley led off with another knock. This time around, he lined a double to the center field gap — marking his fifth hit of the series — and later scored Nebraska’s sixth run off a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the seventh, Drew Grego smacked the first homer of his career. The freshman right-fielder’s two-run nuke was the lone home run of the series and went 408 feet to deep left-center. The rookie from Papillion, Nebraska, native keeps making his case to remain in the lineup.

GREGO GOT IT ALL. 🫣



Grego's first HR adds two for the Huskers.



T7 | Nebraska 8, Wichita 1 pic.twitter.com/GYtCqf2Lvn — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 18, 2026

In the eighth, center fielder Mac Moyer delivered his “Mac Special” single to left field. Worthley followed with his third hit of the game before Sanderson smacked each home with a two-RBI double.

Right-hander Tucker Timmerman (1-0) relieved Bender in the fifth and retired the first six Shockers faced in order on only 11 pitches. Left-hander Chase Olson took the seventh and struck out the side in order. The redshirt freshman’s command is beyond impressive.

Right-hander Jace Ziola made his fourth appearance of the season in the eighth. The rookie arm retired each Shocker in order.

Left-hander Grant Cleavinger and right-hander Ryan Harrahill paired the ninth with ease to secure the win.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Friday against Michigan in Ann Arbor for the first of a three-game series. First pitch is slated for 3:00 p.m. CT. It may be seen on B1G+ or heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

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