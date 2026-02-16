Nebraska baseball falls 11-6 to Stanford despite near comeback

Nebraska baseball’s (3-1) perfect start came to a screeching halt Monday as Stanford (2-2) ambushed the Husker pitching staff early and often, handing Nebraska its first loss of the season in a 11-6 rout at Salt River Fields in Arizona.

The Huskers handed the ball to sophomore left-handed pitcher Colin Nowaczyk as the replacement starter for Cooper Katskee who was ill. The Elkhorn North product struggled, finishing only one inning allowing six runs, all earned, across 32 pitches.

The Nebraska bullpen managed to steady the ship while the offense went to work, chipping away at a massive early deficit. The comeback was headlined by a four-run third inning, featuring Will Jesske’s second home run in as many games. The long ball brought the Huskers within relevance. However, despite battling all the way back to make it a ballgame, Nebraska was unable to finish the job, falling for the first time this season.

Here is an instant recap of the Huskers first loss of 2026….

Brutal pitching start stunts offense

The Huskers had reliable outings from all three starters to start the weekend but Monday did not follow suit. Nowaczyk made his first collegiate start against the Cardinal and the struggles begun immediately.

The sophomore, who made 10 appearances with a 7.00 ERA last season, struggled with the first batter he faced. Tatum Marsh opened the frame with a triple down the right-field line before Charlie Bates followed with an RBI infield single. Bates’ grounder to second resulted in a close play at first, but the throw failed to beat the runner as the leadoff man scored.

The next three batters reached safely before the left-hander, who sat in the low 90s, recorded the first out on a fly ball to center fielder Mac Moyer. Stanford batted around in the frame until Marsh, the leadoff hitter, made the final out of the disastrous five-run inning on another routine fly to Moyer.

Nebraska’s offense struggled to capitalize early, failing to scratch across any runs through the first two innings. In the opening frame, the Huskers put two runners aboard, but a strikeout and a routine fly out quelled the threat.

The third inning proved to be a repeat of the second’s missed opportunities. Jett Buck stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs after Cole Kitchens, Moyer, and Jeter Worthley all reached safely. However, the Washburn transfer hit a soft grounder back to the Stanford pitcher, who tossed to first to strand the runners and end the scoring opportunity.

Four-run third inning sparks offensive juice

The Huskers finally found a pulse in the bottom half of the frame. Kitchens broke the seal with a two-run double to right-center, but the real fireworks came moments later when Jesske unloaded on a two-run home run to left field. The blast cut the deficit to 9-4 and provided a much-needed jolt to the Nebraska dugout.

The home run marked the second straight game with a long ball for Jesske, who is quickly turning into the offensive story of the opening weekend. Following a dominant 3-for-3 performance against Grand Canyon on Sunday, Jesske’s ability to provide an immediate spark in back-to-back contests brings much-missed depth at the bottom of the lineup in 2025.

Auden Pankonin entered the game in the fourth inning for Nebraska and provided a much-needed scoreless frame following the Huskers’ four-run outburst. The 6-foot-4 right-hander retired the first two hitters he faced while featuring a mid-90s fastball and locating well around the plate. The low-slot freshman eventually loaded the bases after a ball off his body resulted in a single and another infield hit, but he remained composed. Pankonin fanned the next Cardinal batter he faced, keeping Stanford off the board and preserving the momentum.

A strong fifth inning brought the Huskers within three. Pryce Bender gave the Huskers a three-up, three-down inning, adding a strikeout on a changeup. The offense brought across two runs due to base hits from Drew Grego, who pinch-hit for Max Buettenback, and Moyer. Grego scored on a wild pitch, while Moyer came across on a 6-4 groundout from Worthley to shrink the Stanford lead to 9-6 after five.

Pender shuts it down but Huskers still fall

The Huskers got solid production out of the bullpen in a game that called for it. Outside of Tucker Timmerman, NU didn’t allow a run out of the bullpen. Pryce Bender entered the game and provided the Huskers’ best relief outing of the season thus far.

The sophomore from Oklahoma was a key contributor last season, making 20 appearances across 25 innings. He entered Monday’s game tasked with keeping the Cardinal off the board after the Huskers brought it within three. He was taken out of the game in favor of Saturday’s closer, Kevin Mannell, after allowing a leadoff double in the eighth inning.

The Mississippi State transfer struggled with command. He allowed Bender’s runner score on a wild pitch before hitting the next batter he faced. He surrendered a double to the right-field gap allowing the 11th Cardinal run to score.

In both the eighth and the ninth, the Huskers put balls in play and managed baserunner but could not convert baserunners into runs. Ryan Harrahill threw a scoreless ninth inning, which was his third scoreless inning of the season, but the Huskers still fell to the Cardinal.

The Huskers will now head to Texas for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. They will battle top-25 opponents No. 15 Louisville and No. 16 Florida State, as well as former Big 12 foe Kansas State beginning on Friday, February 20.

Player Pos AB R H RBI 2B 3B HR BB K AVG Jeter Worthley C 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Devin Nunez PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Jett Buck 2B 4 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 .471 Rhett Stokes PR 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Case Sanderson 1B 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .500 Joshua Overbeek 3B 5 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 .471 Dylan Carey SS 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 .450 Cole Kitchens DH 4 1 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 .333 Max Buettenback RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Daniel Grego RF 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Preston Freeman PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Will Jesske LF 5 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 .462 Mac Moyer CF 4 1 4 0 2 0 0 1 0 .714 Totals 40 6 13 5 5 0 1 4 8

2B: Moyer (2), Buck, Overbeek, Kitchens.

Moyer (2), Buck, Overbeek, Kitchens. HR: Jesske.

Jesske. RBI: Kitchens (2), Jesske (2), Worthley.

Kitchens (2), Jesske (2), Worthley. HBP: Sanderson, Overbeek, Buettenback.

Sanderson, Overbeek, Buettenback. LOB: 13.

Player IP H R ER BB K ERA C. Nowaczyk (L, 0-1) 1.0 5 6 6 1 0 54.00 C. Timmerman 1.2 4 3 3 0 1 11.57 B. Stewart 0.1 0 0 0 2 0 13.50 A. Pankonin 1.0 2 0 0 1 1 15.00 P. Bender 3.0 1 1 1 0 1 5.40 K. Mannell 0.2 2 1 1 0 0 5.40 C. Clark 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 4.50 R. Harrahill 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Totals 9.0 14 11 11 4 5 5.42

