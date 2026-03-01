Nebraska baseball falls in rubber-match to No. 7 Auburn, handing out 15 free passes

Nebraska baseball (5-5) fell 12-3 to No. 7 Auburn (9-2) in the rubber-match finale, allowing a whopping 15 free passes on Sunday.

Gavin Blachowicz (1-1, 2.38 ERA) only gave the Huskers two innings in his third start of the season. Right-hander Kevin Mannell took over for Blachowicz and was the lone bright spot on the mound for the Big Red. He struck out five Tigers in four innings to permit only one earned run.

But NU’s allowed 15 free passes (12 walks, three hit by pitch) stole the show. Meanwhile, the offense wasn’t much better. The Huskers stranded 11 baserunners and were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Here’s an instant recap from NU falling short in the series finale…

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Huskers cost themselves early

Mac Moyer got the Big Red going with a lead-off single to left field. However, he was caught attempting to steal second base to cancel any potential for the first inning. Joshua Overbeek drew a lead-off walk to get Nebraska going in the second inning.

Dylan Carey followed by making history. He advanced Overbeek off a bloop single to right field, which marked his 200th career hit as a Husker. Yet Max Buettenback and Devin Nunez struck out, leaving the two stranded in scoring position — a narrative that plagued NU all afternoon.

Making his mark. ✔️



Dylan Carey records his 200th career hit with the Huskers. pic.twitter.com/uVhQOmcbrq — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 1, 2026

After two outstanding starts to begin his sophomore campaign, right-hander Gavin Blachowicz had his first hiccup from the bump. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound arm allowed a lead-off double and a two-out RBI single, but fanned two to limit the damage to one.

However, Blachowicz permitted another lead-off single to start the second, and second baseman Jett Buck bobbled a routine double-play ground ball to allow Tigers on first and third base with none down. Blachowicz walked and also tossed a wild pitch to create a mess on the basepaths. Auburn’s Chase Fralick flipped the second frame crooked with a 3-run bomb to right-center. Of the Tigers’ first five runs, only one was earned.

Nebraska punches, but Auburn defends

Entering the third inning, the Huskers pulled Blachowicz to mark his shortest start of the season for right-hander Kevin Mannell. Blachowicz posted two innings on 55 pitches (29 strikes). He allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits, two strikeouts and two walks.

Mannell was nails from the mound in relief. In fact, he struck out the first two Tigers he faced and forced a groundout for a 1-2-3 frame in the third. In the fifth, Mannell allowed a run, but in his four innings of work, he struck out five to retire 12 of the 15 Tigers faced. This is what NU expects from the Mississippi State transfer this season.

Moyer put on a clinic in center field in the fifth, recording all three outs, highlighted by a jump into the wall to avoid an extra-base hit — his defense continues to shine just as much as his on-base percentage.

Meanwhile, Nebraska took advantage of Alex Petrovic’s free passes in the fourth. Case Sanderson led off with a single, and Overbeek drew the first walk Petrovic had allowed this season. Carey followed and was plunked to load the bases with no outs.

Buettenback followed Carey by recording his second strikeout of the game, but NU received a freebie after Auburn shortstop Eric Guevara’s error to bring home Sanderson. And Devin Nunez batted in the second run off a sac-fly to left field. Still, the Huskers missed another opportunity as there were runs left on the basepaths.

Nebraska did throw a punch at the top of the eighth. Overbeek led off with a bloop-fly single to left, and Carey hit his 52nd career double. He’s one away from tying Alex Gordon for fourth all-time in the record books. Buettenback batted in Overbeek for NU’s third run on a sac-fly to center field, but two strikeouts — one surrendered by Jeter Worthley for not entering the batter’s box in time — stranded Carey at third base.

Free passes for everyone

Entering the bottom of the seventh, Auburn put the dagger in Nebraska. Between Braxton Stewart and Auden Pankonin, the two allowed four free passes as the Tigers took advantage to plate two more runs to put the ballgame out of reach. But it wasn’t even the worst of it.

Freshman right-hander Jace Ziola took over in the eighth and significantly struggled. In fact, he loaded the bases with three consecutive free passes with only one strike on 11 tosses. Cooper Grace took over and walked in three runs with the bases loaded, all before recording an out. Caleb Clark also walked two himself in his entrance, but he was able to avoid a run-rule loss in a 4-run inning that didn’t feature a hit.

What we learned from the series

1 — Free passes are a chronic issue

Nebraska allowed 33 free passes to only 22 strikeouts. That ratio speaks for itself.

2 — Clutch hitting died off from Friday’s win

The Huskers went a combined 0-for-18 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-16 in two-out hitting in their two losses.

3 — Likely change in the weekend rotation

Cooper Katskee likely finds his preseason expected spot in the rotation as a weekend starter after Carson Jasa and Blachowicz combined for only three total innings in their starts. The Miami (Ohio) transfer tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings on Friday, and didn’t allow a free pass, while striking out four Tigers. Whether he starts a mid-week game this week or not, he’s a safe bet to be in the weekend rotation against Michigan State.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Tuesday, Mar. 3, for its home-opener against in-state foe Omaha. First pitch is set for 1:30 CT. It can be seen on B1G+ or heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!